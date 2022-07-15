To reduce the temperature of your processor, you can use diamonds; It is not the most handy and cheap, but it is an option that works

the world of PC Custom is a very curious one. Keep in mind that the PC gives you the chance to experiment, try things the crazier the better, and also gives you the chance to be creative along the way. It is not the first time that we have talked about a Custom computer, but far from those tricks that only fish tanks more seasoned are capable of doing, this news surprises only by its title.

If you are a PC user, you will know that good cooling will save us a lot of headaches for the future. Far from good ventilation in the tower, the thermal paste – that, yes, paste that is placed between the processor and the cooler – must be of good quality to achieve efficient heat transfer, but we can always wear diamonds powdered to help with what our thermal paste can’t do.

This is what user Mryeester has done on TikTok, who has tested the temperature of his PC with and without Diamond dust to verify that, indeed, a lower temperature is perceived if we use this precious stone. In the video of just 40 seconds —because TikTok only allows a few seconds of footage— we can see how the diamond, whose thermal conductivity is between 2000 – 2200 W/m K, manages to reduce the temperature of 49 degrees to 46.

It is not a huge descent that makes us take off our glasses in surprise, but it does what it was intended to do: show that the diamonds reduce the temperature of our processor. In fact, Mryeester’s experiment is not unique and, as fellow media outlet MeinMMO points out, blogger InventGeek performed the same experiment albeit at a temperature between 29 and 38 degrees using the computer to maximum performance.