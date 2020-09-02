To Support Restart Act, More Than 1,500 Music Venues Will Light Up Red

More than 1,500 music venues throughout the U.S. can be illuminated in purple gentle on Tuesday night (Sept. 1) in an effort to encourage Congress to move the Restart Act, which might present much-needed help for the live-entertainment trade and different companies devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Two weeks in the past, we set a loopy aim,” We Make Occasions North America chair Marcel Fairbairn says in a press launch. “To gentle 1,500 places in purple to deliver consciousness to our trade’s trigger, and to assist all small companies by pushing the Restart Act. Now we have exceeded our expectations, and as of this morning, we’re formally over 1,500 reported.”

In keeping with the announcement, over 1,600 theatres, manufacturing homes, inns, casinos, residences, recording studios, opera homes, ballrooms, nightclubs, arenas, and particular person houses plan to help the trouble, and plenty of native publications, throughout the nation report that native venues will take part.

Venues from Madison Sq. Backyard in New York Metropolis to the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia, Coit Tower in San Francisco, Mile Excessive Stadium in Denver, Rock and Roll Corridor Of Fame in Cleveland, The Nationwide Cathedral in DC, The Kravis Middle For The Performing Arts in West Palm Seaside, Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Capital Information in Los Angeles, and the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in Honolulu have mentioned they’ll participate. Head right here for an entire listing: https://wemakeevents.org/participation-list/

Starting at 9 p.m. ET, a four-hour rollout of video footage of the occasion, additionally together with interviews and different content material, could be discovered on Fb (https://www.fb.com/WeMakeEventsNorthAmerica) and YouTube (https://bit.ly/WeMakeEventsLive).

In keeping with the announcement, the aim of #RedAlert Restart is to induce Congress to vote for the Restart Act and to help the efforts of ExtendPUA.org by pushing for an extension and growth of PUA advantages for 1099 and freelance staff, i.e. unbiased contractors; and an extension of the $600 FPUC as a part of a complete pandemic reduction package deal. Go to www.wemakeevents.org and write to Congress right this moment.