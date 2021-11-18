To take note: at what time in Argentina will the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches be held?

The Qatar World Cup will be held at the end of 2022 (REUTERS)

The different qualifiers entered their final stretch and several teams have already managed to seal their ticket to the historic World Cup that will take place in Qatar in 2022, since for the first time the competition will be played at the end of the year (it will not be in the middle of the year due to the high temperatures that prevail in the region during that period).

With the classification of Argentina by Lionel Messi and company, there are already 13 selected who confirmed their presence in the maximum event. The others are the host country, Brazil, and the Europeans Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France, England, the Netherlands, Serbia, and Switzerland.

The tournament will begin on November 21 and will end on December 18. A total of 8 stadiums will be used: Al Bayt Stadium (Jor), Lusail Iconic Stadium (Al Daayen), Khalifa International Stadium (Rayán), Qatar Foundation Stadium (Rayán), Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Rayán), Ras Abu Aboud Stadium (Doha), Al Thumama Stadium (Doha) and Al Janoub Stadium (Al Wakrah).

The 2022 World Cup calendar in Qatar

After what happened in Russia, where the French team was left with eternal glory after defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final at the Luzhniki Stadium, the party of this sport will move to Arab territory for the first time. At 13 o’clock in Qatar (7 o’clock in Argentina), the ball will start rolling on November 21 at the Al Bayt Stadium, an venue with a capacity for 60,000 spectators and which, due to its construction and name, is reminiscent of the typical nomadic tents of the Persian Gulf. One of the protagonists of this duel will be the host, the Qatari team.

FIFA also confirmed the group stage times in Qatar at 1:00 p.m. (Argentina 7), 4:00 p.m. (Argentina 10), Argentina 7:00 p.m. (Argentina 13) and 10:00 p.m. 00 (16 from Argentina). In the eighth and quarterfinals the option of 6:00 p.m. will appear in Qatar (12 in Argentina) and the option of 22 hours (16 in Argentina) will continue. The semifinals will be at 22 (16 from Argentina) and the final and third place will be at 18 (12 from Argentina).

It is worth remembering that in the middle of last year the body that regulates this sport, on its website, reported that “in order for all teams to have enough time to recover, the group phase will last twelve days; Four games will be played a day, so the calendar promises to be the most exciting ”. They also reported that “the possibility of assigning the best schedules depending on television audiences and also for fans who have traveled to Qatar, depending on the ideal stadium, will be assessed.”

The first tickets with associated preferential services (hospitality tickets) went on sale at the end of 2020, while tickets for the general public can only be purchased through the FIFA website.

Match schedules:

Argentina time: 07.00, 10.00, 12.00, 13.00 and 16.00.

Colombia Time: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Mexico Time: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Peru Time: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00.

Brazil Time: 07.00, 10.00, 12.00, 13.00 and 16.00.

