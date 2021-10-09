To which city will America pay homage with its third uniform

América presented its third uniform (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmérica)

The Eagles of America continue to add affiliates and expand their popular spot throughout the Mexican territory. Likewise, the Coapa just launched a third uniform that seeks to permeate the country of USA, specifically to the south of the North American nation.

Through its official accounts, the club published and made known what will be the third uniform prior to the friendly match they will hold against the University Cougars at Dignity Health Tennis Center at 19:30 hours. The stadium where the match will take place is the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The t-shirt is inspired by the urban art of the border city. Similarly, the iconography will pay tribute to the graffiti urban, which is part of the culture of the city of The Angels. The new apparel It will be used for the first time in the friendly match of the azulcremas against the auriazules.

Fernando Madrigal posed for America’s new outfit (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmérica)

In the club’s publication it was possible to observe Fernando Madrigal, Salvador Reyes and Miguel Layún. The shirt has a black background color, while the bright white ones are highlighted by letters in the shape of the culture. streetwear. The accounts of America have not clarified the price that the garment will have, but they assured that they will be for sale in AmeShop coming soon.

The USA are the country where the Latino community seeks to consecrate “American Dream”, that is to say, the American dream. Thus, according to figures from US Census Bureau, of the 325 million of people residing in the North American country, at least 60 million are Latino.

While the city of The Angels, is one of the metropolises where more Mexicans live, because of the 13 million city dwellers, at least 6 million are Latino and 4 million are Mexican. That is why the cream club will seek to enter the Latin market that develops its life in the nation of the stars and stripes.

America will release the third uniform (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmérica)

The friendly against the felines, where they will use the third jersey, will be the second match where they will be measured against the University. In the matchday 12 of theto Liga MX of the Apertura 2021, the set directed by Santiago Solari was imposed by marker of 2 a 0 before the University Cougars. The strategist of the Pedregal cadre, Andrés Lillini, still confident in what he can contribute to the team “The players still believe me. My speech is not yet exhausted”He told the media at the end of the ninety minutes.

So far, the soccer panorama of both institutions is polarized. The Eagles have 25 points and they are at the top of the general table with 25 units. In the absence of five meetings, those of Coapa they are about to secure their place in the league party. For their part, blue auria remain in the lower part of the table, because with eight points are placed in the seventeenth championship position. Although the scenario is not encouraging, they still have aspirations to enter the league.

América will wear a third uniform in A2021 (Photo: Twitter / @ClubAmerica_EN)

For their next game, the Nest they will visit the Athletic San Luis on matchday 13 of the 2021 season. The match will be held at the Alfonso Lastras stadium on October 16 at 19:00 hours. The result of the clash will define the first places in the table that will avoid playing playoffs.

