To Your Eternity Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In August 2021, the To Your Eternity anime series’ last episode teased the arrival of a second season.

After years of self-exile, the immortal entity Fushi returns to humanity in the next chapter of the story. The show is based on the same named manga series by Yoshitoki Oima.

The opening theme from the first season, “Pink Blood,” by Hikaru Utada, is used again in the second season along with altered opening credits to reflect the new plot arcs.

The second season’s closing theme song, “Roots,” was written by Masashi Hamauzu.

To Your Eternity is a Japanese manga series written by Yoshitoki Ima.

Weekly Shonen Magazine has been publishing it since November 2016; as of August 2021, Kodansha has collected the various chapters into sixteen tankbon volumes.

The story is about a monster called Fushi, an endless being. Fushi adopts a variety of guises to help it better understand what it is to be really human, including that of an abandoned rural kid with white hair and his white dog.

Fushi, who at first seems to be an impersonal stone but later develops a personality and sense of self is a result of interacting with people of all ages, was the subject of Ima’s desire to write about survival.

The passing of her grandma served as inspiration for her. In contrast to her previous movie, A Silent Voice, To Your Eternity focuses more on the cast’s future than their past.

The Brain’s Base animation studio produced a To Your Eternity anime adaptation, which was helmed by Corpse Bride director Masahiko Murata, and debuted its first series on Crunchyroll in 2021.

After receiving praise from reviewers for its thought-provoking concepts and moving storyline, the series went ahead to win Best Drama in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2022.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Release Date

From April 26, 2023, through July 26, 2023, Fumetsu no Anatae 2nd Season became available on Blu-ray and DVD in two volumes.

To Your Eternity Season 2 Cast

The show features some well-known and talented actors, including

Fushi Voiced by: Reiji Kawashima(Japanese); Jacob Hopkins(English)

March Voiced by: Rie Hikisaka(Japanese); Sarah Anne Williams(English)

Parona Voiced by: Aya Uchida (Japanese); Valeria Rodriguez (English)

Pioran Voiced by: Rikako Aikawa (Japanese); Dorothy Elias-Fahn (English)

Hayase Voiced by: Mitsuki Saiga (Japanese); Kira Buckland (English)

Gugu Voiced by: Ryoko Shiraishi (child), Taku Yashiro (adolescent) (Japanese); Erica Mendez(child), Bryce Papenbrook (adolescent) (English)

Shin Voiced by: Atsushi Abe

Rean Voiced by: Manaka Iwami

Booze Man Voiced by: Kentarō Tone

Tonari Voiced by: Eri Inagawa

The Beholder Voiced by: Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese); Cory Yee (English)

To Your Eternity Season 2 Trailer

To Your Eternity Season 2 Plot

I was recommended to watch this specific series by someone who knew I like watching sad anime in the past. I also had success with this venture.

In the four years following their original experience with the Nokkers, Fushi and Gugu have grown into two exceptional young adults, as depicted in the following season in To Your Eternity.

As soon as the anime begins, Tonari is assaulted, and it is seen how the Nokker attacks her arm before fleeing with Harambe’s corpse.

Tonari will do whatever to eliminate as much of the Nokker as she can before it can move. Rean makes an effort to resolve a dilemma that Fushi has not yet resolved.

Because of her circumstances and the fact that she is far from Fushi and Gugu, whom have started a family, it is thought that Lum is depressed.

Rean’s fast thinking provides him the edge he needs to overcome the Nokker and rescue Hisame in the last seconds of the episode.

Fushi temporarily defeated the Nokkers at Renril. More clever was the Nokkers’ scheme to take onto the neighbourhood.

They organised their forces and searched for a more potent strategy to assault Renril’s undefended town.

They looked for a number of ways to accomplish their goal without coming face to face with Fushi.

They found a back door to the city and exploited it to ambush Fushi and the residents.

A devoid of features white ball known as Fushi is created by the alien monster known as The Beholder. Fushi emerges as a dying arctic wolf, then as a rock.

Fushi is seen by a teenager who lives alone, who takes him for his pet wolf Joaan.

Fushi takes on the boy’s appearance as he succumbs to an infection in his wound.

He travels to Ninannah towards the southeast where he meets March, who was selected to be an offering for a large white bear named Oniguma.

March gives Fushi an existence and teaches him the essentials of speech and hand motions.

Hayase employs Tonari to deceive Fushi children Pioran towards boarding a prison ship in order to free Pioran, who is being kept hostage on Jananda Island.

Fushi takes part in the gladiatorial match on the island in order to release Pioran.

In the pivotal battle, Fushi will go up against none beyond his longstanding foe Hayase, who freely acknowledges that she killed Parona.

Fushi is enraged by this, but she subdues him by grabbing him and making an attempt at rape.

Tonari, Mia, Oopa, rescue the rest come there to try to rescue their everlasting companion.

A Nokker assault on the territory that featured human corpses invading took the lives of three of Tonari’s friends.