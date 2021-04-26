TO1 To Make First Comeback Under New Name With A Mini Album In May

On April 25, TO1’s official Twitter account shared a “concept preview” for the group’s comeback!
According to the preview, TO1 will make their comeback sometime in May with a new mini album. Although this will be TO1’s third mini album as a group, it will be their first comeback since their recent name change.
The comeback news is even more meaningful as the group had planned to make a comeback for a while but were on hiatus due to a dispute between the agencies that were previously in charge of their management.
What are you looking forward to seeing in TO1’s comeback?
TO1 | Concept Preview #1
2021. 05
TO1 1st MINI ALBUM#TO1 #티오원 pic.twitter.com/tQrHU9lPV1
— TO1 (@TO1_offcl) April 25, 2021
