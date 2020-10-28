Toby Jones and Anthony Boyle to lead cast of new BBC drama Danny Boy

Toby Jones and Anthony Boyle have been introduced because the leads in upcoming BBC Two drama Danny Boy, which has lately begun filming.

The feature-length programme is described by the BBC as a “compelling new drama” and will inform the story of a former struggle hero who finds himself accused of homicide, based mostly on the real-life experiences of Iraq veteran Brian Wooden.

Wooden, who’s performed on the collection by Ordeal By Innocence star Boyle, was accused of struggle crimes by the Iraq Historic Abuse Staff, represented by human rights lawyer Phil Shiner, performed by Jones, with the pair subsequently locked in a authorized battle which led to one of the nation’s largest ever public inquiries.

Finally, the inquiry discovered that the claims in opposition to Wooden have been false and the “product of deliberate lies” and Shiner was struck off for misconduct.

The drama has been written by Occasion Animals scribe Robert Jones and will probably be directed by Sam Miller (I Could Destroy You), with a supporting cast that features Alex Ferns (Chernobyl) as Wooden’s father Gavin and Leah McNamara (Regular Folks) as his spouse Lucy.

The BBC’s description continues, “Reminiscence, proof and trauma collide, as Brian finds himself caught on the wonderful line between struggle and illegal killing.

“After his service in Iraq and years of authorized investigation, will he ever have the ability to look his household within the eye once more and be the husband, father, and son, they want him to be?”

Star Boyle mentioned, “I’m thrilled to be working with Sam Miller on Robert Jones’ phenomenal script, and telling Brian’s extraordinary story. We get to discover not simply the realities of struggle, however how they will come again to hang-out you.”

Toby Jones added, “Robert has written an awfully compelling, clever and nuanced script, and it’s an actual honour to be working with Danny Boy’s distinctive cast and artistic group to deliver it to the display screen.”

And Robert Jones mentioned, “Right here’s a person who received a medal for valour however whose hardest take a look at was the scrutiny that adopted. Exterior scrutiny, and soul looking out too – Brian Wooden’s story is an interesting one for a author to discover.

“It’s been an excellent privilege to work with producers of such distinction and I’m actually delighted we’re going into manufacturing with Sam Miller on the helm and a terrific cast and crew.”

