Today, farmers will fast on all the points of Delhi, there will also be siege of headquarters

new Delhi: The farmer movement has been going on in the country for the past several days. It has been 19 days since the farmer movement and the protesters are still opposing the agricultural laws. But now after rejecting their proposal of Bharat Bandh, the farmers leaders have tried to intensify their agitation and the farmers organizations say that all the farmers will fast on the Delhi border on Monday. This fast will be for the day of Monday only.

Meanwhile, politics has also started in the name of farmers. On one side after this case where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he too will go on hunger strike in support of farmers. At the same time, Maharashtra Government Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also took a dig at the Central Government on the agricultural laws. Let me tell you that yesterday, farmers going from Rajasthan to Delhi were stopped at the Haryana border itself, after which the farmers sat on the dharna there.

Explain that the farmer leaders, while addressing the press, gave information about the fast being carried out on Monday. He told that in the meeting of farmer leaders, it has been decided that farmers will go on hunger strike at all the points including Singhu Tikri, Palwal, Ghazipur and this fast will be done from 8 am to 5 in the evening. This fast will be one day. During this time, there will be a fast at headquarters.