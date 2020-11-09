Today is birthday of CM Tejashwi of Bihar Exit Poll, know this special thing about his marriage…

Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav: The most eligible bachelor of Bihar, young leader Tejashwi Yadav, has turned 31 today. Tejashwi Yadav is receiving congratulations from across the country on his 31st birthday. While at midnight, Tejashwi celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with mother Rabri, while on social media, fans and supporters of Tejashwi Yadav are wishing him a happy birthday. Also Read – Most Eligible Bachelor of Bihar Tejashwi Receives Message – Far From It … Still We Are One, Tutu

Today is the birthday of Tejashwi and on the next day of the birthday i.e. tomorrow, November 10, the results of Bihar elections are also coming. According to the exit poll results, Tejashwi is going to become the CM of Bihar, but everyone is watching the exam results. Before the results, Tejashwi issued a warning to his workers that the results should come but nothing is lost.

Tejashwi Yadav became the youngest deputy CM

Let me tell you that Tejashwi Yadav has a record of becoming deputy CM of Bihar at the age of 26 years and this time he is also the face of CM from the Grand Alliance in Bihar. But one more thing about Tejashwi is that he is quite popular among girls.

More than 44 thousand girls had sent marriage proposal

When he was looking after the work of the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar as well as the Road Construction Department, a WhatsApp number was issued by his department to describe the bad condition of the roads of Bihar and to indicate the condition of roads at that number, Most of the messages started getting marriage proposals for Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state and the Minister for Road Construction. More than 44 thousand girls sent a proposal of marriage to Tejashwi on the government WhatsApp number, on which the officials were upset.

A long line of girls was engaged to give rose to Tejashwi

At the same time, Tejashwi, who was a minister, once passed through Jehanabad, there was a long line of girls to give rose on Tejaswi Valentine’s Day. Tejaswi’s convoy was stopped and Tejashwi did not disappoint anyone. Took roses from everyone and took a selfie with everyone.