Today is the deadline to confirm attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Biden and Macron among those who already said yes

The final ceremony will take place on Monday 19 September in Westminster Abbey at 10:00 local time. King Carlos III declared a national holiday on that day

This Thursday deadline expires for the personalities invited to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to confirm their attendance at the event, which will take place next Monday, September 19.

After the announcement of the Palace of Buckingham several presidents and world leaders have shown their willingness to attend the ceremony to pay tribute to the one who was the longest-reigning monarch in UK history.

The ceremony will take place in the westminster abbeythe church where Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953. UK authorities expect at least 100 heads of state to attend the event.

JOE BIDEN

Joe Biden will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The president of United States, Joe BidenHe said he will attend the funeral of the Queen isabel II in Great Britain. “I don’t know the details yet, but I will go,” said Biden, who spoke to the media before addressing the Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.

Biden He first met the queen in 1982 when he was a US senator traveling to the UK with a congressional delegation. He last saw her in 2021, several months after he became president, while attending a summit of world leaders in south-west England.

EMPEROR NARUHITO

In the event that Naruhito finally attends the funeral of Elizabeth II, this trip would be the first visit abroad since he acceded to the throne, in May 2019

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan will attend the state funeral of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, their first international trip since her accession to the throne in 2019, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

The main government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, told reporters that the royal couple will attend the funeral of the British sovereign, but that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other executive officials will not.

The Japanese imperial family and the British royal family have historically had a close relationship. the emperor emeritus, Akihitoattended the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.

RECEIP TAYIP ERDOGAN

“If we find the opportunity, we would like to be present at this ceremony,” he said.

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also indicated his intention to attend. “If we find the opportunity, we would like to be present at this ceremony,” she commented.

ROYAL FAMILIES OF EUROPE

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Spain’s King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia attend a service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Britain, June 17, 2019. 2019. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

According to what was reported by the British media The Guardian, members of the royal families of Europe, from countries such as Spain, Belgium, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlandswill also travel to the westminster abbey to pay tribute. “However, at least one leader will shine through his absence,” reads the British newspaper’s publication when referring to Vladimir Putinwho offered his condolences to King Carlos III.

“For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

The President of France, Emmanuel Macronalso confirmed his attendance at the funeral of Elizabeth II and will hold a private meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, once the ceremony is over.

ANTHONY ALBANESE

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will leave this Thursday night to represent his country at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London. The Governor General, David Hurley, and the Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Lynette Wood, and their partners will also be part of the entourage.

Australia offered its support to the 10 Pacific Commonwealth countries, and will help officials from Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu and Samoa to attend the funeral.

FRANK WALTER STEINMEIER

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier

The German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will participate in the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London on the 19th, which has forced him to suspend the planned trip to Costa Rica on that same date, although he does maintain his subsequent visit to Mexico.

The official statement released last Monday states that Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, will attend the state funeral and that the visit to Costa Rica scheduled for September 18 and 19 is cancelled, while they will travel to Mexico between September 19 and 22.

JAIR BOLSONARO

President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has extended an international trip to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London as he seeks to boost his re-election campaign by projecting the image of a well-connected and influential world leader.

While many heads of state and their representatives will attend the queen’s funeral, the right-wing leader will travel less than two weeks before the first round of elections in Brazil, where he faces an uphill battle against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. .

YOON SUK-YEOL

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will leave for the United Kingdom in the coming days to attend the funeral, on a trip that will also take him to New York for the UN General Assembly and to Canada for a bilateral visit, according to said, this Monday, the presidential office.

His attendance will mark the first time a sitting South Korean president has attended the funeral of another country’s leader since 2015.

Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan were not invited to the final ceremony of Elizabeth II

According to British government sources quoted by the BBC, representatives of Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan they were not invited to the final ceremony of Elizabeth II.

This is because the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with these countries.

No one was invited either. Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia They are practically broken from the invasion of Ukraine. A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was “not considering” attending the funeral.

The UK has also significantly reduced its diplomatic presence in Myanmar since the military coup that took place in the country in February 2021.

Nonetheless, North Korea and Nicaragua they have only been invited to send ambassadors, not heads of state.

(With information from The Guardian, EFE and the BBC)

KEEP READING:

The 15 Prime Ministers of the United Kingdom who ruled during the reign of Elizabeth II

This is what the front pages of British newspapers look like: “Our hearts are broken”

The most precious accessory: how Queen Elizabeth II imposed a style with more than 5,000 hats