Today is the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said- May his path always inspire us

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel death anniversary news: Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary is on Tuesday, December 15. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remembered him and saluted him. PM Modi has tweeted, "Salute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who laid the foundation of a strong, strong and prosperous India on his death anniversary. His path will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The date of December 15 in history is the death anniversary of the iron man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who contributed significantly to the independence of the country. Born on 31 October 1875 in a farmer's family in Kheda district of Gujarat, Patel is always remembered for his diplomatic abilities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Sardar Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country, gave invaluable contribution in shaping the map of the country after independence. Patel’s political and diplomatic ability played an important role in uniting the country. After the independence of the country on 15 August 1947, he had made a huge contribution in the creation of a new India by merging 562 princely states.

Sardar Patel, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, breathed his last on 15 December 1950 in Mumbai. His huge statue has been installed near the Narmada River in Gujarat to pay tribute to his contribution to the unity of the country. Please tell that this is the tallest statue in the world.