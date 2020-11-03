Today is the third day of Gurjar agitation, the government has proposed to negotiate but…

Rajasthan News Today 3 November 2020: On the call of the Gujjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti for the demand of reservation, the Gurjars agitation continues for the third day on Tuesday. There has been no new dialogue between the agitators and the government, but the government has said that its doors are open for talks. Supporters of Sangharsh Samiti convener Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla are sitting on the railway line at Pilupura near Bayana. This has affected the movement of trains on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. Many roadways are also affected by this movement. Also Read – Sale of firecrackers and fireworks in Rajasthan will be banned, due to this decision taken

There was no interaction between the agitating leaders or the government on Monday. A statement in this matter was given by the government in the Legislative Assembly. Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the doors of the government are open for talks with the agitating Gurjars. He said that if there is any problem, then it can be resolved only by negotiation.

He said that a delegation of the Gujjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti, consisting of 80 persons from various villages and public representatives, held discussions with the Cabinet Subcommittee in Jaipur on 31 October in which 14 points were agreed upon.

Sharma said that even after this, if the convener of Sangharsh Samiti, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters feel that there is any point or matter left, they should come and talk to the government.

Sharma said that the doors of the government are always open for dialogue and the solution to this problem will not be by sitting on the track or blocking the road, but only through dialogue. He appealed to the agitators to maintain peace and take care of the law and order of the state.

After this, the Speaker of the House appealed to the agitators on behalf of the House to negotiate with the government and find a solution.

It is noteworthy that the Gurjar Reservation Struggle Committee started a movement in Bayana on Sunday with their demands. Due to this movement, internet services are closed in many districts, buses are not running.

