Today, PM Modi and Amit Shah remember Mahaparinirvan Divas of constitution maker Babasaheb

December 6, 2020
Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Today is the Mahaparinirvana day of constitution builder Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution of India and Dalit Adarsh, died on December 6, 1956. On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister Amit Shah have remembered him. Also Read – ‘The game of toppling government is going to start again in Rajasthan’, CM Gehlot said – Amit Shah is sitting and feeding tea and snacks to our MLAs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the constitution maker BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary. PM Modi said that his ideas and ideals empower millions of people. The Prime Minister tweeted, “I remember the great Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His ideas and ideals empower millions of people. We are committed to fulfill the dreams he had for our nation. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar, Goyal’s ongoing meeting with PM Modi

Home Minister Amit Shah said that by giving a futuristic and all-encompassing constitution, Babasaheb, who paved the way for progress, prosperity and equality in the country, paid him a great tribute on Mahaparinirvan Divas. Following the footsteps of Babasaheb, the Modi government has been working with dedication towards the welfare of the deprived sections for decades.

Along with PM Modi and Amit Shah, many other leaders have paid homage to Dr. Ambedkar.

