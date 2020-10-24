Today, PM Modi will give many projects to Gujarat, will also start ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give many projects to Gujarat on 24th October i.e. today. PM Modi will inaugurate three major projects in Gujarat today through video conferencing. The PM will also launch the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat. At the same time, the U.N. in the Civil Hospital of Prime Minister Ahmedabad. Mehta will inaugurate a mobile application for Pediatric Heart Hospital and Tele-Cardiology along with the Institute of Cardiology and Research Center. He will also inaugurate a ropeway project in Girnar on the occasion. Also Read – On the occasion of Navratri, CM Vijay Rupani said – Health of the public is a big priority for us.

To supply power during the day for irrigation, the Gujarat Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had recently announced the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana. Under this scheme, farmers will be able to get electricity from 5 am to 9 pm. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 3500 crore for setting up transmission infrastructure under this scheme by 2023.

Dahod, Patan, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Kheda, Tapi, Valsad, Anand and Gir-Somnath have been included under the plan for 2020-21. The remaining districts will be covered in a phased manner by 2022-23. Also Read – PM Modi released commemorative coin of 75 rupees on 75th anniversary of FAO

Prime Minister U.N. Mehta will also inaugurate the Pediatric Heart Hospital associated with the Institute of Cardiology and Research Center and will inaugurate a mobile application for tele-cardiology at Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology is being expanded at a cost of Rs 470 crore. Also Read – Some people apologized to the owner for entering the Tanishq store, also received threats on the phone

After the completion of the expansion project, the number of beds here will increase from 450 to 1251. The institute will also become the largest single super specialty cardiac educational institute in the country and one of the largest single super specialty cardiac hospitals in the world.

With the opening of the ropeway in Girnar, Gujarat will once again emerge on the global tourism map. Initially it will have 25-30 cabins with a capacity to carry eight people. This ropeway will cover 2.3 kilometers in just 7.5 minutes. Tourists will be able to see the natural beauty around the Girnar mountain while traveling on this ropeway.