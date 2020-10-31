Today, Seaplane will begin service on the second day of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Gujarat

Seaplane Inauguration Updates: Gujarat will get a new gift today on the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first sea-plane service (Seaplane) in Gujarat today. Seaplane Service is starting between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia. After launching the Sea Plane service, PM Modi will also fly here. Let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi will pay a wreath to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity today. After this, they will participate in the National Unity Day Parade. Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi also has a program to address IAS officers virtually. Prime Minister Modi’s two-day Gujarat tour will end today with the inauguration of Sea Plane Service. Also Read – PM Modi, ‘Statue of Unity’ development on two-day Gujarat tour, first day’s special photos

Spicejet, a subsidiary of Spicejet, will operate the sea-plane service between Sabarmati River Front in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia starting today. SpiceJet will operate two seaplane flights daily. Spice Shuttle, a subsidiary of Spice Jet, will operate the Sea-Plane planes. The time duration of each flight will be around 30 minutes. Airlines were told that 'under the UDAN scheme, one way fares will start from Rs 1500 and tickets will be available from Spice Shuttle's website from 30 October 2020 onwards.'

According to media reports, the Twin Otter 300 C-plane has reached Ahmedabad River Front. It weighs 3,377 kg and can fuel up to 1,419 liters. 19 passengers can travel on this plane. This aircraft with PT61-32 engine requires 272 liters of fuel per hour during flight. The most important thing about Sea-Plane is that it can fly from both water and land and it can be landed at both places.

The Sea Plane does not require a long runway to fly. It can fly only from 300 meters long runway. Due to this, river and ponds can also be flown through sea-plane. For this only floating jetty is required. With the introduction of Sea-Plane, air services will be possible in every corner of India. Where there are no airports, it can also provide service easily, this is seen as a possibility of a big change in the tourism sector.

There is no need for large infrastructure for sea plane service. It has the ability to land in the sea, pond and river. With this, the introduction of air service will be possible even in small cities. Sea-plane service is the highest in Canada. Sea-plane can also be used for marine rescue operations and extinguishing forest fires. It can fly at much lower altitude than other aircraft.