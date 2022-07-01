Today we play Gamers Quizz: an afternoon of laughter with friends to introduce you to the 3DJuegos board game

We played a game with friends to a question and answer game that you can already find in stores.

You already know: from 3DJuegos we have just launched a board game. We have baptized it with the name of Gamers Quizz and it promises to be essential to enjoy with your friends this summer, testing your knowledge of the medium thanks to its more than 700 questions divided into four categories. But if you want to know more about how it works, we have very good news.

Several colleagues from the newsroom and friends will play Gamers Quizz through ElStream, Webedia’s channel on Twitch, thus offering a unique opportunity for viewers to discover how much fun it can be. Because nothing else, but the laughs we guarantee you will not be lacking. Take note, at 15:00 (peninsular time) you have an appointment with the GG both in this news and on Twitch.

In Gamers Quizz up to six players must fight for victory by answering correctly over 700 questions grouped into four categories (characters, universe, curiosities and gameplay) written with the support of 3DJuegos. “What is the name of the dinosaur that accompanies Mario in Super Mario World? What is Hot Coffee in GTA San Andreas? What is a hadoken? The knowledge about video games of yesterday and today will determine if you are worthy of the victory!”

Gamers Quizz has been on sale for a few days in the main stores in the country. Here are links to several digital businesses:

More about: Gamers Quizz, Board Games and Video Games and 3D Games.