Today, work will be disrupted in banks across the country due to this, you may have to worry for work

new Delhi: Due to a day-long nationwide strike by central trade unions, the functioning of banks across the country is expected to be affected. Ten central trade unions, except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, have called for a general strike on Thursday against various policies of the central government. Also Read – ESMA implemented in UP, government employees will not be able to strike for 6 months, big decision of Yogi government

Several banks, including IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, told the stock markets on Wednesday that their offices and branches may be disrupted due to the strike. The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and the Indian Bank Employees Federation have also announced to join the strike. Also Read – Bank Strike News: The strike will remain in the bank on 26 November, All India Bank Employees Association will also participate

AIBEA said in a statement that the Lok Sabha has recently passed three new labor laws in the name of ease of doing business. It is completely in the corporate interest. Around 75 percent of the employees have been excluded from the purview of labor laws and they have no legal protection under the new laws. Also Read – Bank Strike: Settle your urgent work today, strike will be held in these banks on November 26

AIBEA is the body representing almost all bank employees except the employees of State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank. Employees of various foreign banks, including old government and private sector banks, are members of AIBEA.

The reason for the protests of bank employees is due to privatization of banks and outsourcing or contracting various jobs in the sector. Apart from this, recruiting sufficient number of employees for the demand sector of bank employees and taking strong action against big corporate loan defaulters. Bank of Maharashtra told the stock market that if the strike remains effective then normal functioning in bank branches and offices may be affected.