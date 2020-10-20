Today, Yogi Adityanath will hold rallies in Bihar, know which places will be present at what time

Patna: The BJP and other political parties have already started preparing for the Bihar Assembly elections. In such a situation, BJP’s Fire Brand leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start an election public meeting in Bihar today. Yogi Adityanath always comes first in the list of BJP’s star campaigner. Yogi Adityanath will start his first rally in Bihar elections from Kaimur. Here at 12 noon Yogi will address the public meeting, after which he will address the public meetings for the NDA candidates in Rohtas. Please tell that today Yogi Adityanath will have 3 meetings. Yogi will address the rally at Kaimur at 12 noon, Arwal at 2 pm and Vikramganj in Rohtas at 3.15 pm. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Amit Shah again said – Elections are being held in Bihar under Nitish’s leadership, Chirag has nothing to do, why …

BJP star campaigner

Explain that in the wake of Bihar assembly elections, many leaders are included in the list of star campaigners released by BJP. Of the total 30 star campaigners, 17 are from Bihar BJP. According to the list of star campaigners released by the party, Nitin Gadkari, BL Santosh, Saudan Singh, Bhupendra Yadav and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been included in this list.

Other star campaigners and senior leaders like Yogi Adityanath, Raghuvar Das, Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan have been included. At the same time, Bihar fought with BJP. Sanjay Jaiswal, Sushil Kumar Modi, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radhamohan Singh, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Giriraj Singh, Manoj Tiwari, Nityanand Rai, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Shahnawaz Hussain, Mangal Pandey, Shiv Narayan, Gopal Thakur, Ajay Nishad, Sanjay Paswan and Samrat Chaudhary The list of star campaigners is included.