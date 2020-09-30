Today’s decision of CBI court is a dark day for India’s court date: Asaduddin Owaisi

new Delhi: In the Babri Demolition Case in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, the CBI acquitted all the accused in the Babri Demolition Case. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, responding to the CBI special court’s decision to demolish the disputed structure (Babri Masjid) in Ayodhya on 6 December 1992, has termed it a black day for India’s court date. . Also, stating that the Congress is root, Owaisi has held the BJP, RRS, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Shiv Sena and Congress responsible. Also Read – Babri Demolition Case: The world of politics has changed in 28 years, remember the past through these pictures

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Today is a sad day in the history of the Indian judiciary." Now, the court says that there was no conspiracy. Please tell me how many months of preparation is required. Disqualify any action from being comfortable?

Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as 'an egregious violation of rule of law' & 'calculated act of destroying a public place of worship': A Owaisi, AIMIM , on the #BabriMasjidDemolitionVerdict https://t.co/vtj53XHQEV
– ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Today’s decision of the CBI court is a dark day in India’s court date.” The whole world knows that the demolition took place in the presence of BJP, RRS (RSS), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shiv Sena and Congress party. Its root is the Congress party, idols were kept in their rule.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi said, “I expect the CBI to appeal for its independence, or if not, I will request the All India Muslim Personal Law Board officials to appeal against this decision.”

Awaisi said, “The decision by the CBI court is a dark day for the Indian judiciary as the SC has already stated in the site’s civil property dispute as ‘a grave violation of the rule of law'”. “Count to destroy a public place of worship” “.

Let us tell you that on December 6, 1992, a special court of CBI acquitted all the accused in the much awaited judgment in the case of demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Special court judge SK Yadav said in his judgment that the demolition of Babri Masjid was not pre-planned, it was an accidental incident. He said that no concrete evidence was found against the accused, instead the accused tried to stop the hysterical mob.

There were a total of 49 accused in this case, out of which 17 have died. On September 16, Judge Yadav of the special CBI court asked all the 32 accused in the case to be present in the court on the day of judgment. Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Advani, former Union Ministers Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and Satish Pradhan could not appear in the court due to different reasons.