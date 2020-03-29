Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Into Tears While Discussing Louisiana’s Covid-19 Crisis With Drew Brees

As Drew Brees instructed Hoda on At present, there are lots of small companies in New Orleans, and lots of of them depend upon a relentless stream of vacationers. With many individuals being requested to remain at residence, enterprise within the metropolis isn’t in a position to thrive as typical. Brees’ donation of $5 million can carry a little bit of reduction to them, because the reported coronavirus circumstances have risen over to 3000, together with 137 deaths. The Louisiana Division of Well being additionally reviews that there are 927 sufferers in Louisiana hospitals – 336 of which on ventilators.