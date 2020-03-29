Today’s Hoda Kotb Breaks Into Tears While Discussing Louisiana’s Covid-19 Crisis With Drew Brees

Depart a Remark
It’s been an awesome couple weeks, as drastic modifications have continued to enter impact in a nationwide effort to flatten the curve and cease the unfold of COVID-19. Together with film theaters closing down, numerous productions being delayed and Disney Parks extending its closures, sports activities seasons have been cancelled as nicely. Throughout this attempting time, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees not too long ago donated $5 million to assist feed Louisiana residents, and it left At present’s Hoda Kotb in tears.
At present interviewed Drew Brees on Friday following his announcement that he could be giving again to the group his soccer crew represents. Since Hoda Kotb lived in New Orleans all through the ‘90s, she was notably touched to see the famed Louisiana metropolis get some much-needed assist throughout this world well being disaster.
As Drew Brees instructed Hoda on At present, there are lots of small companies in New Orleans, and lots of of them depend upon a relentless stream of vacationers. With many individuals being requested to remain at residence, enterprise within the metropolis isn’t in a position to thrive as typical. Brees’ donation of $5 million can carry a little bit of reduction to them, because the reported coronavirus circumstances have risen over to 3000, together with 137 deaths. The Louisiana Division of Well being additionally reviews that there are 927 sufferers in Louisiana hospitals – 336 of which on ventilators.
Instantly following the interview, Hoda Kotb broke down in tears on the stay broadcast, main her co-host Savannah Guthrie to consolation her whereas broadcasting from a separate room. It was a uncooked second that definitely exhibits how intense it may be to report concerning the pandemic 24/7. Test it out the complete interview under:
The tv second garnered some supportive reactions from followers. Take a look at this one who may relate to Hoda:
Right here’s one other commending her for displaying her feelings. Journalists definitely are blessed to have jobs throughout this time, nevertheless it’s no straightforward feat to be continually within the loop on the COVID-19 state of affairs:
It’s not straightforward when it hits near residence both. Drew Brees and Hoda Kotb talked a few vary of points occurring proper now within the six-minute interview. Brees’ personal coach Sean Payton examined constructive for coronavirus, and Brees is caught at residence along with his spouse and 4 youngsters in San Diego abiding by California mandates. He talked concerning the possiblity of the soccer season being cancelled with hope issues could be cleared up by then.
Sports activities seasons could also be cancelled, however followers can move the time by rewatching outdated Tremendous Bowl video games (together with Drew Brees’ 2009 Tremendous Bowl win with the Saints) and tuning into ESPN’s programming.
