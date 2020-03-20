Today’s Music Live-Streams: Willie Nelson, Niall Horan, Common, Indigo Girls, Gary Lightbody, Kalie Shorr

Today’s music live-streams embrace dwell performances from Niall Horan, Widespread, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, the Indigo Women, Kalie Shorr, Ashley McBryde, Rachel Wammack, Janiva Magness and Grant-Lee Phillips.
Greater than that, there’s a complete pageant that’s been taken on-line: the Luck Household Reunion, beforehand scheduled to take its annual bow at Willie Nelson’s place outdoors of Austin, has now been moved indoors — your indoors. It’ll happen for 5 hours beginning at 7 p.m. ET and, moreover Nelson, embrace friends like sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Margo Worth, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff and Paul Cauthen.
A starry slate can also be on deck for Friday, with dwell net performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday additionally brings a transplanted music pageant, and one very totally different from Willie Nelson’s: it’s the web model of the EDM-focused Extremely Competition, to your residence rave wants.
A couple of beneficiant artists proceed to show up for day by day appearances, together with Ben Gibbard of Loss of life Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Information has simply introduced a collection of day by day live shows to be webcast at midday Nashville time day by day from its flagship Tennessee location (the primary already occurred with new age pedal metal participant Luke Schneider), so test again in for these bulletins.
Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Worth & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free through a number of websites, together with Fb)
entry on the Luck Reunion web site or Fb
Niall Horan
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)
Widespread
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / Three PT
(through Fb, taking requests through textual content at 615-235-5921)
Indigo Women
6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT
(through Fb dwell)
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, through Key)
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(through Fb)
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
Three p.m. GMT
(taking requests, through Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(through Instagram)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(through Instagram)
Tyler Sales space
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
Riley Inexperienced
Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT
through Instagram
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ units day by day, through Fb and Instagram)
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(day by day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, through Fb)
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(day by day present, 30-60 minutes, through YouTube)
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
Hozier
Three p.m. ET, midday PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)
OneRepublic
Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT
(through Fb Dwell)
Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, through SiriusXM)
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(through Instagram)
Temecula Highway
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(through Fb)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Probability McCoy
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(through Instagram and Fb)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Highway Present
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(through Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)
PREVIOUS (many of those dwell exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):
Keith City
residence solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
through Fb Dwell and Instagram
Shenandoah with friends Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, through Fb Dwell
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt
Mitchell Tenpenny (Visitor on “Dangerous Jam”)
free, through Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, through Fb and Instagram
Portugal. The Man
free, “a couple of songs,” through Chipotle’s Instagram
