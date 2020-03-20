Today’s Music Live-Streams: Willie Nelson, Niall Horan, Common, Indigo Girls, Gary Lightbody, Kalie Shorr

Today’s music live-streams embrace dwell performances from Niall Horan, Widespread, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, the Indigo Women, Kalie Shorr, Ashley McBryde, Rachel Wammack, Janiva Magness and Grant-Lee Phillips.

Greater than that, there’s a complete pageant that’s been taken on-line: the Luck Household Reunion, beforehand scheduled to take its annual bow at Willie Nelson’s place outdoors of Austin, has now been moved indoors — your indoors. It’ll happen for 5 hours beginning at 7 p.m. ET and, moreover Nelson, embrace friends like sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, Margo Worth, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff and Paul Cauthen.

A starry slate can also be on deck for Friday, with dwell net performances by Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and the duo of Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn. Friday additionally brings a transplanted music pageant, and one very totally different from Willie Nelson’s: it’s the web model of the EDM-focused Extremely Competition, to your residence rave wants.

A couple of beneficiant artists proceed to show up for day by day appearances, together with Ben Gibbard of Loss of life Cab for Cutie, Sofi Tukker and Steve Nieve of Elvis Costello & the Imposters. And Third Man Information has simply introduced a collection of day by day live shows to be webcast at midday Nashville time day by day from its flagship Tennessee location (the primary already occurred with new age pedal metal participant Luke Schneider), so test again in for these bulletins.

Listed below are our up to date listings for the approaching days:

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

“Til Additional Discover”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Worth & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny Struggle

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free through a number of websites, together with Fb)

entry on the Luck Reunion web site or Fb

Niall Horan

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)

click on right here

Widespread

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)

click on right here

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / Three PT

(through Fb, taking requests through textual content at 615-235-5921)

click on right here

Indigo Women

6 p.m. ET, Three p.m. PT

(through Fb dwell)

click on right here for entry

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, through Key)

entry right here

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(through Fb)

entry right here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

Three p.m. GMT

(taking requests, through Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

entry right here

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(through Instagram)

click on right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

entry right here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

entry right here

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(through Instagram)

entry right here

Tyler Sales space

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

entry right here

Riley Inexperienced

Eight p.m. ET / 5 PT

through Instagram

click on right here

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ units day by day, through Fb and Instagram)

entry on Fb

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(day by day, 30 minutes., “peaceable piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, through Fb)

entry on Fb

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(day by day present, 30-60 minutes, through YouTube)

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Hozier

Three p.m. ET, midday PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)

click on right here

OneRepublic

Four p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)

click on right here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, Four p.m. PT

(through Fb Dwell)

entry right here

Extremely Digital Audio Competition: Main Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Past

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite tv for pc subscription, through SiriusXM)

entry right here

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(through Instagram, a part of “Collectively At Residence: WHO-International Citizen Solidarity Classes” collection)

click on right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

entry right here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(through Instagram)

entry right here

Temecula Highway

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(through Fb)

entry right here

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Probability McCoy

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(12zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt)

entry right here

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(through Instagram and Fb)

click on right here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

Eight p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

18zero minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt

entry right here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Highway Present

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(through Station Inn TV and Station Inn Fb)

click on right here

PREVIOUS (many of those dwell exhibits are archived for ongoing viewing):

Keith City

residence solo live performance with viewers of 1 (Nicole Kidman)

watch right here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

through Fb Dwell and Instagram

for entry, click on right here

Shenandoah with friends Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

free, through Fb Dwell entry on every artist’s Fb web page or right here

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you possibly can, through StageIt

click on Stage It