TodayTix Rebrands, Announces Save A Seat Fund – Variety

Frontline staff will have the ability to attend a Broadway present at no cost after the coronavirus pandemic subsides with the assistance of TodayTix. The ticketing system unveiled a brand new initiative Tuesday known as Save a Seat Fund, together with an optimistic rebranding to TomorrowTix.

Theater lovers can provide again to their neighborhood grocery retailer clerks, bus drivers and medical care staff by donating to TodayTix, which then goes towards funding Broadway seats as soon as the Nice White Approach and worldwide theaters reopen. With Broadway and the West Finish at a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, TodayTix CEO Brian Fenty wished the brand new rebranding of TodayTix to TomorrowTix to encourage creatives and theatergoers to look to the long run, promising that theater will come again higher than ever.

“TodayTix has curated a neighborhood of not solely avid theatergoers, however informal theater lovers and individuals who simply need slightly tradition of their life. On this loopy time and since this COVID disaster, the world of dwell occasions has suffered in such an enormous manner,” Fenty informed Variety. “We actually got here up with this concept to rebrand TodayTix to TomorrowTix as a manner of trying ahead, as a manner of figuring out that whereas the world is altering, the one factor we will depend on is that there’ll all the time be tomorrow.”

TodayTix began seven years in the past and was first created to deliver millennials to theaters by “taking the friction” out of shopping for tickets and dealing with phases throughout the globe, from the U.S. to Australia and London. On March 11, the corporate was combating stay-at-home procedures and discovering methods for the system to adapt to the instances. Fenty and his workforce determined that optimism by means of TomorrowTix and philanthropy by means of the Save a Seat Fund would give workers one thing to work on by giving again to the neighborhood of theater lovers. The corporate is trying broadly in any respect kinds of frontline staff, verifying their credentials to acquire their donated seats.

“There are such a lot of heroes now which might be saving our lives day by day and serving to us,” mentioned Fenty. “If there’s a frontline hero that’s placing their life on the strains to make our world and our economic system and our well being to proceed to be entrance and middle, we need to them to have an opportunity to have interaction on this.”

TodayTix collected sufficient cash to launch this system on Tuesday with 1,000 donated seats. As of Tuesday, prospects can now fund extra seats for frontline staff to attend any given present when Broadway reopens its doorways.

“Whether or not that’s at ‘Hamilton’ or ‘West Aspect Story’ or a provocative new play, whether or not it’s in London or New York or any of our markets, it’s simply going to be a tremendous expertise to let these frontline heroes get to a theater, neglect about life for awhile, take pleasure in, delight, and have a neighborhood expertise,” mentioned Fenty.

TodayTix additionally gives tickets to streamed musicals, one thing that Fenty mentioned has been a profitable platform as theater lovers are cooped up at house. Working with 1,500 theater companions, Fenty mentioned performers and creatives have taken to streaming with a purpose to broadcast their unique content material.

“It was form of a no brainer that we may facilitate streaming,” mentioned Fenty. “I’ve to say, it’s been an enormous success. Persons are very focused on it and we’re ensuring as a part of TomorrowTix that streaming continues to be part of how all of us get our cultural repair within the coming months and quarters forward.”

As for the way forward for Broadway, Fenty mentioned producers are assured that their exhibits will return, however they don’t know when that shall be. Finally, he mentioned that he’s proud that the trade is placing well being and security first as a substitute of swiftly resuming their exhibits.

“The way forward for Broadway, the way forward for theater, is such an unknown proper now. I’m very pleased with our trade in the truth that everybody’s well being is coming first. Folks aren’t scrambling to get their present reopened early, they’re being very considerate about it,” mentioned Fenty. “I believe dwell occasions and huge gatherings will in all probability be in direction of the final industries to come back again which implies there’s really going to be extra of a necessity for TomorrowTix as an idea.”

Patrons can go to the TodayTix and TomorrowTix web sites, or by means of the corporate’s app to donate to the Save a Seat Fund.

“It’s form of ironic that in instances like these, it’s really once we want theater probably the most and we will’t have it the identical manner, so we actually do have to attend till tomorrow to take pleasure in and expertise collectively,” Fenty mentioned. “This shall be not for a wet day, however for a a lot brighter day that we’ll get to ship all of those individuals to those exhibits.”