Todd Chrisley Shares Updates On Coronavirus Diagnosis And Recovery

View this submit on Instagram

COVID-19: Dad was recognized with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks in the past..and I’ve by no means been so scared in my life. When every part began with COVID-19 I used to be like lots of u…my mindset was “Wash your fingers, don’t contact individuals, and also you’ll be okay…” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad began getting sick I instantly began worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a pair days mother and I talked him into going to pressing care…he went in and he was exhibiting all signs of COVID-19 so that they examined him. Right here in TN Vanderbilt was extraordinarily ready for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their stroll in clinics. So earlier than individuals say…”OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…” u are WRONG! He went into an pressing care similar to the remainder of u would. After getting examined he went again dwelling and stayed quarantined in his bed room for 7 days after which his check got here again..POSITIVE..when mother and I learn that our hearts dropped. Dads signs have been worsening as days went on..lastly at 3am on a Sunday he woke mother up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t struggle it any longer. When she received there they made her drop him off and go away due to all of the strict tips. He stayed at Vanderbilt for three days and people have been the toughest three days I believe I’ve ever endured. I discuss to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend…I additionally by no means go to mattress a single evening with no “Goodnight and I like you” textual content..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no thought how he was. At one level I fell on my fingers and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I might give every part I had if it meant retaining my daddy. I used to be so determined that I dropped pictures of our household off on the hospital and stated “If he sees these I do know he’ll preserve preventing!” So I assume the purpose of me telling u all that is in order that u take it significantly…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most significantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so quick. I additionally owe a HUGE THANK U to my buddies @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for strolling me by way of all of the steps we wanted to comply with and repeatedly checking in on us. In addition to the drs and nurses @ Vandy?