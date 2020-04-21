Together at Dwelling’ Concert Draws 20.7 Million Viewers – Variety

“One World: Together at Dwelling,” the two-hour star-studded digital live performance that includes Girl Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and quite a few different artists, drew in practically 21 million viewers throughout the 26 networks on which it aired reside on Saturday evening, based on Nielsen knowledge.

The musical occasion, organized by International Citizen and the World Well being Group, raised $127.9 million for well being care employees and coronavirus aid, based on International Citizen. Over $55 million of the cash raised might be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, whereas practically $73 million will go towards native and regional responders.

The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Keith City, Elton John, Stevie Surprise, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello numbered among the many many artists who carried out through the livestreamed live performance. Among the many 19 separate performances had been Girl Gaga’s rendition of Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile,” “Quickly You’ll Get Higher” from Swift, “Rainbow” from Kacey Musgraves, “Girl Madonna” from Paul McCartney, and a distant duet of “Stand By Me” from John Legend and Sam Smith. Legend, Girl Gaga, Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli wrapped up the live performance with a bunch efficiency of “The Prayer” whereas remaining socially distanced of their respective properties.

Nielsen famous that there have been 4.9 million complete interactions about “Together at Dwelling” throughout Fb, Instagram and Twitter on Saturday, calling it the “most social telecast throughout tv” on that date and “probably the most social TV particular” by March and April.

The live performance aired on CBS, NBC, ABC, NatGeo, Univision, Viacom’s VH1, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Parmount Community, Nickelodeon and TVLand, amongst different channels.