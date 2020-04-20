Together at Dwelling’ Peaks With Six Million Viewers in U.Ok. – Variety

A mean of 5.four million viewers tuned in to see the BBC’s protection of the “One World: Together at Dwelling” live performance, which noticed artists corresponding to Girl Gaga and The Rolling Stones carry out from their dwelling rooms to have fun healthcare staff.

The U.Ok. model additionally launched further performances from British artists like Sir Tom Jones, who sang a rousing model of “Glory of Love”; pop group Little Combine, which sang their hit single “Contact”; Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, who carried out Bob Dylan’s “The Occasions They Are A Changin’”; Jess Glynne, whose track “I’ll Be There” was carried out towards a transferring montage of frontline staff in motion; George the Poet, who learn out a poem devoted to the nation’s key staff; and The Kingdom Choir, who closed the present with “Make You Really feel My Love.”

Within the U.Ok., the general public broadcaster’s flagship channel BBC One screened excerpts of the live performance from 7:15 p.m. till 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night, hosted out of a stripped-back studio by presenters Claudia Winkleman, Dermot O’Leary and Clara Amfo.

A peak of six million viewers watched the BBC’s protection, which got here a day after the U.S. broadcast.

The 2-hour broadcast additionally included tales from frontline staff in the U.Ok.. Extra footage from the principle live performance shall be obtainable on catch-up service BBC iPlayer for 30 days.

The U.Ok protection included John Legend teaming up with Sam Smith to cowl Ben E King’s “Stand By Me,” and The Rolling Stones performing “You Can’t At all times Get What You Need.” Taylor Swift’s efficiency of her ballad for her mom, “Quickly You’ll Get Higher,” was additionally included, as was Celine Dion, Girl Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend collaborating on a model of “The Prayer.”

“One World: Together At Dwelling” was organized by the World Citizen motion and the World Well being Group (WHO).

Girl Gaga, who curated the line-up, known as the occasion “a love letter to the world”. Thus far, the occasion has raised $127.9 million in donations, World Citizen introduced Sunday.

Following the U.S. reside broadcast, World Citizen tweeted: “$127.9 million for COVID-19 reduction. That’s the energy and impression of One World: #TogetherAtHome.”