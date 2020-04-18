Together At Dwelling’ – Variety

World Citizen’s “One World: Together at Dwelling,” in collaboration with Woman Gaga, is uniting the most important names in Hollywood for a two-hour particular to assist WHO (The World Well being Group) and well being care staff, working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Right here’s all the pieces you could know in regards to the occasion.

The worldwide broadcast and digital particular is ready for Saturday at eight p.m. PT/eight p.m. ET on broadcast networks and 5 p.m. PT/eight p.m. ET on streaming providers. It will air on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, the BBC, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Plus, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, RTE, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo and most digital music platforms.

The first telecast will likely be co-hosted by late-night speak present hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Performers and presenters set to be featured embody Gaga and Andrea Bocelli, the Italian singer who lately broke a report for having the most important musical live-stream efficiency on Youtube, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Lizzo, Stevie Surprise, Maluma, Paul McCartney Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler and a number of other different stars.

World Citizen will even be streaming a six-hour pre-show at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. The pre-televised occasion will likely be accessible on Twitter, Instagram, Fb and YouTube with appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Samuel L. Jackson Kesha, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, The Killers, Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum and extra.

WHO and World Citizen have been elevating funds previous to the particular via their #TogetherAtHome live performance collection and have already raised $35 million in the direction of WHO’s COVID-19 response efforts.

For the entire listing of appearances, go to World Citizen’s “Together at Dwelling” web page.