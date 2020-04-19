Together at Dwelling’ With Smile – Variety

Woman Gaga kicked off the “One World: Together at Dwelling” telecast with a soulful efficiency of “Smile,” a traditional popularized by Nat King Cole and Jimmy Durante.

Gaga, who coordinated with World Well being Group leaders, firms and musicians for the digital live performance, opened the particular, saying, “Tonight just isn’t a fundraiser so put your wallets away. … The artists are right here to say thanks.”

Gaga referred to as the particular “our love letter to the world.”

The pop star additionally shared movies of herself on her Instagram story listening and dancing alongside to the performances, together with Elton John and Lizzo’s acts.

Greater than 70 artists and celebrities gathered around the globe for the live performance, to honor and have fun healthcare staff who’re combating in opposition to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are internet hosting the digital occasion, which additionally contains performances and appearances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and The Rolling Stones.

International Citizen’s “Together at Dwelling” just isn’t a conventional fundraising occasion. The International Citizen web site identifies a number of methods viewers can become involved. Its “Take Motion” web site contains how individuals could make their voices heard and donate cash.