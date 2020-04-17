Together at Home Special – Variety

Most rock ‘n’ roll bands will not be sheltering-in-place collectively at this level, which can account for the way few teams have been booked for “One World: Together at Home.” However a giant one has been landed at the final minute: The Rolling Stones had been introduced Friday morning to affix the all-star tv and streaming particular that’s set to air Saturday night time.

Whether or not the group intends to carry out collectively, remotely, through some form of Zoom-like association was not disclosed. However the Stones’ core quartet of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wooden will all be participating, a World Citizen spokesperson confirmed.

“We’re honored to be invited to be a part of the ‘One World: Together at Home‘ broadcast — from our properties in isolation,” the group mentioned in a joint assertion, calling the printed “a implausible occasion with World Citizen within the battle towards COVID-19.”

The Stones had been to have been occurring tour shortly, with a “No Filter” addition to the earlier yr’s outing that will have begun Could eight in San Diego and wrapped up 15 exhibits afterward July eight in Atlanta. All dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus disaster.

Followers shall be significantly desperate to see what track the Stones pull out as a part of a telecast through which a lot of the fabric will inevitably development towards heat and provoking anthems, one thing that’s not a dominant theme within the group’s still-raucous exhibits. (“Doom and Gloom” is perhaps apt in all of the improper methods, however “19th Nervous Breakdown” has some numerological potentialities.)

The Stones shall be squeezed into an already packed two-hour telecast that’s set to incorporate Taylor Swift, Girl Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder, Chris Martin, Sam Smith, Lang Lang, Alanis Morissette, Burna Boy, Stevie Surprise and others.

“Together at Home” will air at eight p.m. Saturday on each coasts. Shops airing the two-hour particular in prime time embody ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks, YouTube, Fb, Twitter, Instagram, Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Roblox, Tidal, Alibaba, beIN Media Group, LiveXLive, Tencent, TuneIn, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE. BBC One will air it in Europe Sunday night time.

Moreover, a streaming-only, six-hour pre-telecast particular — set to start at 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT — will characteristic an inventory of dozens of performers that features Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Widespread, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Reyez, Juanes, Kesha, Girl Antebellum, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Sheryl Crow and the Killers.

To learn Variety‘s interview with World Citizen CEO Hugh Evans in regards to the planning and goal of Saturday’s present, click on right here.

“One World: Together at Home” is aimed at celebrating well being employees on the entrance traces of the disaster, with interstitial segments that can embody footage exhibiting how tens of thousands and thousands of {dollars} already raised by Girl Gaga and World Citizen amongst sponsoring companies and philanthropists will go to aiding the World Well being Group’s efforts to offer medical personnel with wanted provides.