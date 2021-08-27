Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Bhavina Patel Reacts After Successful Girls’s Singles Pre-Quarterfinal (Watch Video) | 🏆 LatestLY

India desk tennis ace Bhavina Patel shared how she used her Brazilian opponent, Joyce de Oliviera’s weaknesses and her trainer’s tips to make a 3-0 lead within the Elegance 4 class’s 16-round fit at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Storming into the quarterfinals, Bhavina published that she is worked up to compete in opposition to International No. 2 Borislava Rankovic in her subsequent fit this is scheduled at 3:50 pm on Friday. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Reside Updates Day 3.

Test Out Bhavina Patel’s Response After the Fit:

#Unique @BhavinaPatel6 creates historical past as she storms into quarterfinal with a wise and targeted manner Take a look at what she has to mention about her QF fit scheduled for three:50 PM (IST) these days#Cheer4India #Praise4Para #BhavinaPatel@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik percent.twitter.com/VaazWxa2wC — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and knowledge from social media international, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above publish is embeded without delay from the consumer’s social media account and thenewstrace Personnel would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and info showing within the social media publish don’t mirror the evaluations of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer think any duty or legal responsibility for a similar.)