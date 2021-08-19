Tokyo 2020: what are the medals that the AMLO government will award to athletes who obtained fourth place

The president expressed his recognition for the fourth places at the Flagging Ceremony (Photo: Edgard Garrido / Reuters)

During the flagging ceremony of the athletes who will compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games, the President of the Mexican Republic announced the creation of medals for the athletes who finished in fourth place during the Olympic joust that is disputed in Japanese lands since last July.

These awards will seek to highlight the effort and sports performance of those athletes who could not get on the Olympic podium. Andrés Manuel López Obrador He said that the medalists will be recognized, but also those seven athletes who have already competed and could not win a medal.

“We will receive those who obtained the four medals, but also those who came in fourth place, we are going to establish one more medal because it was almost that they did not obtain it,” said the president in the flag of the Paralympic delegation.

Alexa Moreno was one of the athletes who performed the best role in Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

The famous fourth place medals they will consist of a symbol that rescue and recognize the value of the performance in Tokyo. This is due to the fact that the competitors were very close to winning, but they did not reach it because “this is the competition and the sport.” This recognition will be made once the participation of the Paralympic delegation has concluded, as the president wants all participants to meet at the same time.

The supports and recognitions will be made in the National Palace with the two delegations present. Remember that at the Paralympic Games, Mexico will take 60 athletes who will participate in 11 different disciplines and that the participations are outstanding, since this edition, the 300th medal in history could be achieved.

When talking about such support, he stressed that it would not be an expense from some unknown fund, but that it would be supported by Mexican taxes. “The government that I represent is a government of the people. With the people’s budget (public money), we are going to give them their support when they return ”, affirmed the Mexican president.

The athletes who came in fourth place and who may be awarded this medal created by the president are: the softball team, Jorge Orozco (Sports Shooting), Alexa Moreno (Artistic Gymnastics), José Balleza and Kevin Berlin (Diving), Carolina Mendoza and Dolores Hernández (Diving), Yahel Castillo and Juan Zelaya (Diving) and Gabriela Agúndez ( Dived).

Gabriela Agúndez did win a medal with her partner Alejandra Orozco, but in the individual event she was close to getting a medal. (Photo: Fernando Bizerra / EFE)

This is not something new, because AMLO I had already mentioned previously that the fourth places would be considered: “Mexico supports them, supports them and they are doing a good jobWhen they return, we will also consider the fourth places that have done an exceptional job. Those who have occupied the fourth place, which are several, especially in gymnastics, which is something unprecedented, “said the federal executive in previous days.

After Mexico’s performance in the 2020 olympic gamesSome criticism from the fans and the athletes themselves did not wait. Either for the administrative procedures and the government itself, some of these opinions also fell directly to the athletes, so these medals can be interpreted as a way of assessing the efforts of the athletes.

In contrast, the parathlete Rosa María Guerrero, discus thrower, at the ceremony exposed his perception of sports management by the authorities. “Thank you because we know of the great support that is being given to the sport of Mexico, that they have sought the mechanisms to ensure that they give us stimuli to continue our preparation, which will allow us to obtain the best results.”

