Tokyo 2021 Olympics will be cancelled if new date still isn’t safe

The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will be cancelled fully if it’s still unsafe to go forward with the occasion subsequent summer time, the Worldwide Olympic Committee (IOC) has warned.

The Video games have been initially meant to happen this summer time however Tokyo 2020 was pushed again till 2021 in March after the coronavirus pandemic dictated it could be unimaginable for the occasion to go forward safely.

And with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warning that subsequent summer time’s date will solely be stored if the virus has been contained by that point, the IOC’s Thomas Bach has claimed this might imply the scrapping of the Video games outright.

“Fairly frankly, I’ve some understanding for this, as a result of you may’t perpetually make use of 3,000 or 5,000 individuals in an Organising Committee,” he informed the BBC.

“You’ll be able to’t yearly change your complete sports activities schedule worldwide of all the most important federations. You’ll be able to’t have the athletes being in uncertainty.”

Nevertheless Bach added that the IOC was numerous measures for holding the Video games safely subsequent 12 months – with one chance together with quarantining athletes.

He stated, “All these totally different situations are into consideration and this is the reason I’m saying it’s a mammoth job, as a result of there are such a lot of totally different choices that it’s not simple to deal with them (now).

“When we’ve a transparent view on how the world will look on July 23, 2021, then (we will) take the suitable selections.”

As issues stand, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to happen from July 23 to August eighth 2021.

