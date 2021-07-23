Tokyo 2021: US Water Polo Captain Misses Opening Rite Due To Restrictions

Jesse Smith, the 38-year-old U.S. males’s water polo captain, mentioned he’s going to be sitting out the outlet rite in Tokyo on Friday because of restrictions at the quantity of people that can partake within the tournament, in line with a document.

The Related Press reported that the USOPC knowledgeable the workforce of 13 that simplest 12 credentialed athletes can take part within the rite. That is Smith’s 5th Olympics.

He informed the AP that the workforce attempted to determine learn how to by hook or by crook make it paintings, however they sooner or later threw their arms up. He mentioned he desires to focal point now to be at the workforce getting in a position for pageant.

“So this night I’m sending my workforce available in the market to constitute (the U.S.) proudly and take in each and every second. Let’s move boys!”