Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea To Reopen – Variety

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will reopen on July 1, park operator Oriental Land introduced on Tuesday.

The theme parks have been closed since February 29 as a result of unfold of the novel coronavirus in Japan. The four-month closure is the longest since Tokyo Disneyland first opened in 1983.

To hold guests protected after the reopening, the parks will let in set numbers of holiday makers solely at set instances from the 8:00 am opening to the 8:00 pm closing. Additionally, tickets will likely be offered on-line solely, beginning on June 25. Guests will likely be required to put on masks and have their temperatures taken on the park entrance. And a few sights and dwell entertainments will stay on hiatus.

The Japanese authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency that ended on Might 25. Cinemas are functioning once more, however skilled sports activities and theme parks have been gradual to reopen.

Common Studios Japan in Osaka reopened to native cross holders on June 8 and resumed basic operations on June 19.

As of in the present day, Japan has confirmed a complete of 17,856 coronavirus circumstances and 955 deaths. The entire variety of circumstances in Chiba Prefecture, the place the parks are positioned, is 934 infections and 35 deaths.

Different Disney parks in Asia are already again in operation. Shanghai Disneyland reopened in Might. Hong Kong Disneyland reopened final week.

Disneyland Paris stated on Monday that it’ll reopen on July 15. Disneyland in California is about to reopen on July 17. However there 1000’s of individuals have signed an internet petition urging the operators to delay the restart, as a result of elevated possibilities of spreading the coronavirus that’s nonetheless rampant within the U.S.