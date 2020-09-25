Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast Area to Open After Delay

The long-postponed opening of Tokyo Disneyland’s Beauty and the Beast themed space is now going ahead, with the media invited to an official unveiling Friday.

The 47,000 m2 (approx. 506,000 sq ft) space, a sub-section of Fantasyland, that options sights based mostly on Disney’s 1991 “Beauty and the Beast” and 2014″Massive Hero 6″ movies, will open on Monday, Sept. 28. A theater additionally inbuilt the new space will nonetheless stay shut, nonetheless.

Temperature checks and social distancing guidelines can be in place to guarantee customer security. Additionally, to trip the new sights guests can have to reserve a time slot utilizing the park’s smartphone app.

The centerpiece of the new space is Beauty and the Beast Fort, which options the Enchanted Story of Beauty and the Beast trip. Guests will even give you the option discover a village providing outlets and eating places.

Park operator Oriental Land has invested a reported JPY75 billion yen ($712 million) into growth of the space. It was initially scheduled to begin welcoming guests this spring, however the pandemic pressured a half-year delay.

Tokyo Disneyland and companion theme park Tokyo DisneySea reopened on July 1 after shutting down on Feb. 29 due to the pandemic.