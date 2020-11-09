Tokyo Festival Prize Awarded to ‘Maintain Me Again’

Japanese comedy-drama “Maintain Me Again” was Monday introduced because the winner of the Tokyo Worldwide Movie Festival. Azerbaijan drama, “In Between Dying” was named winner of the Tokyo Filmex Festival, which this yr cooperated and overlapped with TIFF.

Among the many adjustments introduced on by the coronavirus pandemic, TIFF competition this yr ditched its common prizes determined by a jury. It changed them with a single viewers award.

“Maintain Me Again” is the story of a girl who lives on her personal and is guided via life by a marketing consultant hard-wired into her mind. Issues change into sophisticated when she falls in love with a salesman and questions the marketing consultant’s steering.

Directed by Ohku Akiko (“Tokyo Serendipity”) the movie had its world premiere within the competition’s Tokyo Premiere part, which was a one-off mashup of the competition’s worldwide competitors, Asian future and Japanese cinema splash sections, with 32 movies from internationally by each veterans and rising administrators.

“Maintain Me Again” stars Hayashi Kento and Hashimoto Ai. Nonetheless solely 24 years outdated, Hashimoto has been a star for over a decade since her roles in “Confession” and “The Kirishima Factor.” The movie’s manufacturing and native distribution are via long-standing studio Nikkatsu.

Filmex winner “In Between Dying” had its world premiere in September in Venice. In current days, on the El Gouna Movie Festival, it gained it gained the Bronze Star and the NETPAC Award for finest Asian movie.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the movie portrays the story of a person making an attempt to discover his actual household whereas finishing his life cycle in a single day. Explaining its cause for the award, the Filmex jury mentioned: “How can people who’ve been separated from one another reconnect? It’s an everlasting theme for people and for society, and it’s also an pressing theme within the state of affairs of coronavirus. The movie portrays the theme intellectually, poetically, typically humorously, and cinematically, with an allegorical design.”

Filmex introduced a second place award to “The Blue Danube,” the fourth movie by Japan’s Ikeda Akira, whose function profession kicked off with “Anatomy of a Paperclip.” A Filmex viewers award went to “Septet,” an omnibus movie directed by seven of the highest filmmakers from Hong Kong.