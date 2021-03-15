Tokyo Film Festival Signs Gender Parity Pledge In Major Shakeup

Simply weeks after Japan’s Olympic Video games chief was compelled to resign over his sexist feedback, the Tokyo Worldwide Film Festival has develop into the primary main pageant in Asia to signal a gender parity pledge. The transfer was introduced on Monday as a part of a quartet of main shakeup growth strikes.

The pageant mentioned that it’s going to relocate to a brand new district in Tokyo for the primary time in 16 years and rethink its competitors part. It has additionally appointed Ichiyama Shozo, from beforehand rival pageant Tokyo Filmex, as its new head of programming.

The pageant was held final yr as an occasion which mixed in-person and on-line occasions. It was beforehand already introduced that the 2021 version will proceed to be held as a hybrid, working Sat. Oct. 30 – to Mon Nov. 8, 2021. The accompanying TIFFCOM market will function Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 1-3, 2021.

The pageant mentioned on Monday that it signed the gender parity pledge – which commits it to transparency on issues together with in movie choice, committee members, movie administrators, forged and crew – on March 8, Worldwide Ladies’s Day. The pledge was launched at Cannes in 2018 by the Collectif 50/50 and has to date attracted 156 adherents.

Japan has an everlasting legacy of male energy and privilege which was blatantly uncovered by the debacle of the 83-year-old former prime minister Mori Yoshiro, head of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee, criticizing girls for speaking an excessive amount of and taking on time in conferences. His subsequent apology did little to quell rising public feeling and he was pushed to resign in February.

It’s not clear if there’s any connection between the Tokyo Festival’s resolution to signal the pledge and the opposite modifications introduced. These embrace the resignation of Hisamatsu Takeo, who had been pageant director since 2017, and who will depart on the finish of this month.

A media assertion neither introduced a substitute pageant director, nor thanked Hisamatsu for his previous three years. TIFF chairman Ando Hiroyasu “will proceed in a management function,” the pageant mentioned.

The assertion mentioned that the pageant is “reexamining” its method to programming. “(We) plan to reorganize the general construction of sections in addition to our method to the competitors, with bulletins to be made as soon as the re-evaluation is full,” it mentioned.

Whereas the brand new construction is formally a piece in progress, some route could be discerned from the announcement that Ichiyama will take over from Yatabe Yoshi, who has overseen programming since 2004. Yatabe will depart his function on the finish of the month.

Ichiyama, who was as soon as a Tokyo pageant programmer, stop to discovered Filmex. In the intervening interval, he has additionally develop into a renown impartial movie producer, intently allied with giants of the Asian movie scene together with Jia Zhangke, Hou Hsiao-hsien and Kitano Takeshi. His return to the Tokyo Festival implies that he’ll stop to be a programmer for Filmex.

Nonetheless, the brand new announcement made it clear that, after final yr’s COVID-inflicted experiment of getting the 2 festivals cooperate, such collaboration is on the playing cards once more.

Essentially the most seen manifestation of the brand new wind blowing by way of the Tokyo pageant is the dedication to maneuver the middle of the pageant from the Roppongi district to Hibiya-Ginza.

The realm has an extended custom as a cinema middle, and boasts considerable theaters, resorts and eating places. It is usually the principle venue of Tokyo Filmex. “The brand new proximity of the 2 festivals will allow enhanced comfort for audiences to look at movies at each,” the Tokyo pageant mentioned. The Asia Lounge speak sequence may even return to Hibiya after its launch there final yr.

“I hope that filmmakers and audiences from Japan and throughout the globe will be capable to collect in Tokyo to have fun this yr’s movie pageant, overcoming the challenges attributable to COVID-19. We’ll proceed to do our greatest to surmount them,” mentioned Ando.