Tokyo Film Festival Unveils Compact Premier-Laden Selection

The Tokyo Worldwide Film Festival has unveiled a smaller, extra compact choice for its thirty third version (Oct. 31-Nov. 9). Exceptionally, this 12 months’s Tokyo competition is held in partnership with Tokyo Filmex.

Three of the Tokyo competition’s conventional foremost sections – competitors, Asian Future and Japanese Cinema Splash – are mixed in into one, Tokyo Premiere 2020. And rather than the standard awards, just one, the Viewers Award, might be bestowed.

The Tokyo Premiere part consists of 32 movies by each veteran and rising administrators. Totally 25 are world premieres, and the remaining seven Asian premieres.

Ten Japanese movies might be screened in Tokyo Premiere, together with: competition opener “Underdog” by Masaharu Take (“100 Yen Love”); “Maintain Me Again” by Akiko Ooku (“Tremble All You Need”); and “Come and Go,” a drama by Japan-based Malaysian filmmaker Lim Kah Wai.

Overseas movies embody: “February,” Bulgarian director Kamen Kalev’s drama that arrives as a Cannes Label title; “After Love,” U.Okay. director Aleen Khan’s immigrant drama that was a 2020 Cannes Critics Week choice; and “Apples,” Greek director Christos Nikou’s darkish comedy that screened in Venice.

The Particular Screenings part will showcase movies scheduled for launch in Japan within the coming months. Highlights embody Venice Golden Lion winner “Nomadland,” the Oscar-nominated animation “Lacking Hyperlink” and Golden Globe Greatest Image nominee “Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace.”

TIFF can even display a piece of 5 movies by director Fukada Koji, in addition to sections dedicated to Japanese animation and Japanese movie classics.

Discuss occasions are deliberate with administrators together with: China’s Jia Zhangke; Japan’s Kurosawa Kiyoshi, Koreeda Hirokazu, and Tomita Katsuya; Korea’s Kim Bora; Cambodia’s Rithy Panh; Thailand’s Apichatpong Weerasethakul; and Taiwan’s Huang Xi. Others will contain Japanese screenwriter Aizawa Toranosuke and actress Hashimoto Ai.