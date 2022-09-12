Tokyo Game Show 2022: dates, times, conferences and games confirmed for the event

The fair will feature conferences from Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix and many more companies.

After a few intense months in which we have had the Summer Game Fest and Gamescom 2022, now we will have another great event that will bring together multiple companies, various video games, games to be announced, more game content already on the market and more gameplay of titles that we already know. We are talking about the Tokyo Game Show 2022, another great video game fair which starts in mid-September. The event will start from September 15 to 18but day before there will be a opening event in which we will see some games.

Currently there are multiple companies that have already announced their participation in the event and the confirmed games that we will see. Xbox will do its thing with its proposal to continue expanding Game Pass, Capcom will reveal various titles that we already know, Square Enix will show us much more than it has prepared for 2023, among other conferences that will surely surprise us. All this will return in a face-to-face format after COVID did its thing in the last two editions.

Schedules, dates and games of the Tokyo Game Show 2022

All events shown below will be with the schedule for peninsular Spanish users.

Wednesday, September 14 Playishm Game Show – 13:00



-Bright Memory: Infinite

– Gnosis



-DEEEER



Thursday, September 15 Gamera Games – 05:00



– 05:00 Japan Esports Union – 06:00



– 06:00 BenQ Japan – 08:00



– 08:00 Japan Game Awards 2022 – 09:00



– 09:00 Xbox Stream – 11:00

-New games from Xbox Game Studios

-News from partners aimed at the Japanese public



– 12:00 GREE – 13:00



– 13:00 Bandai Namco TGS 2022 Special – 15:00



-Digimon Survive



-Dragon Ball: The Breakers

-Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot



-LEGO Brawls



-KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series



-PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC



-Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom



-Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris



-Street Fighter 6



-Exoprimal



-Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak



-Megaman Battle Network Collection



-Resident Evil: Village – Gold Edition



Friday September 16 Prime Gaming – 05:00



– 05:00 Sense of Wonder Night 2022 -09:00



-09:00 505 Games TGS 2022 – 11:00



-Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes



-Serial Cleaners



-Miasma Chronicles



-Gunfire Reborn



-Stray Blade

-Assetto Corsa Competizione



-Rogue Spirit

– Nivalis

-New Hook hand game



-Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty



-Sonic Frontiers

-News from the Persona saga



-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown



-Return of a “much loved” saga



-eFootball 2023



-Super Bomberman R2



– The forerunner



-Valkyrie Elysium



-Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis



-Final Fantasy VII Rebirth



-Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

– To practice



-Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai



-Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII- Reunion



-The DioField Chronicle

-NieR Automata: End of YoRHa Edition



Saturday September 17 D3 Publisher – 04:00



– 04:00 Donuts Games – 05:00



– 05:00 Qookka Entertainment – 06:00



– 06:00 Japan Game Awards 2022 – 06:00



– 06:00 GungHo Online Entertainment – 08:00



– 08:00 Happinet – 10:00



– 10:00 miHoYo – 11:00



– 11:00 finger – 13:00



– 13:00 LEVEL-5 – 14:00



– 14:00 Aniplex – 15:00



– 15:00 ProjectMoon – 16:00



Sunday September 18 Online Experience Tour – 03:00



– 03:00 Japan Game Awards 2022 – 03:00



– 03:00 Japan Electronics College – 05:00



– 05:00 GungHo Online Entertainment – 09:00



– 09:00 110 Industries – 10:00



– 10:00 Happinet – 11:00



More about: TGS 2022, Tokyo Game Show 2022, Konami, SEGA, Capcom, Atlus, Square Enix and Xbox.