Olympics organisers ought to cut back costs related to the postponed Tokyo Video video games by the use of specializing within the “must-haves”, IOC Coordination Charge chief John Coates talked about following a distant meeting with Jap planners on Thursday.
Tokyo Games must focus on ‘must haves’ to cut prices: Coates
April 16, 2020
1 Min Read
