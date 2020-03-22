General News

Tokyo Games should be postponed, says top Russian boxing official

March 22, 2020
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics must be postponed through a yr on account of coronavirus outbreaks worldwide have disrupted athletes’ preparations and should jeopardize their properly being, the head of Russia’s Boxing Federation acknowledged on Sunday.



