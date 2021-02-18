Tokyo Olympics: a great opportunity for Mexican footballers to reach Europe

(Photos: Instagram)

While football in the Olympic Games It does not have the same importance as a World Cup, it is a great opportunity for footballers looking best teams, due to the reflectors that the sporting event attracts.

In this way, “Tokyo 2020”Represents a“ springboard ”for Sebastian Cordova, midfielder and jewel of the quarry of the Eagles of America, who seeks to play in the european football for the 2021-2022 season.

This Wednesday, during an interview with Aztec Sports, the 23-year-old player pointed out that his arrival in the Old Continent is your biggest goal, but it will depend on the results that the Mexican team in the Olympics, which are expected to take place next July 23 to August 8.

Córdova in a preparation match with Mexico under-23 (Photo: Instagram / cordovar97)

I think it does depend on how we do in the group. If all of us are doing well, each is doing well […] We are going to work as a team and hopefully it will be a springboard to Europe, we are going to do our thing and, whoever does well, do well, from the heart

For its part, Carlos Rodriguez, the talented midfielder of the Rayados from Monterrey, accepted the demand that exists on the Tri sub-23 facing the summer joust and mentioned that “It is a very good selection that is exciting”. This was commented this Wednesday in an interview with TUDN:

It is somewhat difficult to be with the national team whatever the tournament. Of course, the Olympics are something very beautiful, I had to be in the last Gold Cup, which is also very enjoyable. Coming to the national team is something nice, wearing this shirt, in whatever tournament I will always be with the same commitment

Carlos during the Mexico vs South Korea match (Photo: Instagram / charlyrdz97)

The 24-year-old also recognized that being able to play the Olympics allows you to be seen by more clubs and this could help him meet his goal of playing in Europe.

Coming to the national team is one more showcase, be it the Gold Cup or the Olympics, they will always be watching you. There is the illusion within me and to achieve that goal that I have set in my career, which is to play in Europe

The surprising call without stars of Cruz Azul, Pumas and Chivas

Coach Jaime Lozano announced its call for the Mexican team U23, team that will look for a ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The 25 players will be focused on a microcycle for the pre-Olympic tournament, which will be held in Jalisco.

Announcement of the Mexican Under-23 team for the pre-Olympic (Photo: FMF)

In the goal the name of Sebastian Jurado, the jewel of Cruz Azul that is expected to be the replacement of veteran José de Jesús Corona. In addition, he is one of the stars of the tournament, Luis Angel Malagón of Necaxa and the young man Carlos Moreno of Pachuca.

In the defensive line part of the rear of the Chivas de Guadalajara stands out with Gilberto Sepúlveda and Alejandro Mayorga. Likewise, America is not left behind with the call of Ramón Juárez and Emilio Lara.

The rest of the defense is Adrián Mora from Monterrey, Johan Vasquez from Pumas, Salvador Reyes of Puebla, as well as the youth of the Xolos of Tijuana Vladimir Loroña and Víctor Guzmán.

Jesús “Canelo” Angulo, Uriel Antuna and Fernando “Nene” Beltrán they raised the name of the Sacred Flock again with their summons. Likewise, Sebastian Cordova appears on behalf of the representative of the Eagles.

Jaime Lozano, coach of the under-23 team, announced the provisional list of the team that will face the pre-Olympic (Photo: Twitter @ FMF)

The other midfielders are Kevin Castañeda from Toluca, Alejandro Zendejas of the Rays of Necaxa, Jose Esquivel of the Braves of Juárez, Erik Lira of Pumas and Carlos Rodriguez of Rayados de Monterrey.

Finally, in those in charge of scoring the goals, the name of the rojiblancos stands out again with the star Jose Juan Macías and the young man Cesar Huerta. Marcel ruiz of the Xolos Tijuana and Jose Godinez of Lion complete the list.

Among the great absences are Santiago Giménez and Roberto Alvarado, who have played a large part of this semester with Cruz Azul. Also, it was missing from the list Alexis Vega of the Chivas and Alan Mozo of Pumas.

