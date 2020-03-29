General News

Tokyo Olympics could be held in summer 2021, signs suggest

March 29, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles

Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled video video games throughout the spring of 2021. An growing variety of the indications degree in the direction of the summer time of 2021.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment