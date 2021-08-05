Tokyo Olympics: Males’s Hockey Workforce wins

Punjab, Hockey Workforce, Punjab, Males’s Hockey Workforce, Workforce India, Olympics, Tokyo Olympics, Indian Hockey, Hockey Workforce, The 8-time Olympic champion and international quantity 3 Indian crew received the bronze medal within the Olympics after 41 years after defeating Germany 5-4 within the play-off fit in hockey these days. The party of this victory is being celebrated in all places the rustic. Celebrations are being celebrated with pleasure from the streets to the houses of the gamers. A identical video has surfaced of the circle of relatives of Workforce Hockey India participant Mandeep Singh, the place he used to be noticed swinging fortuitously at his area in Jalandhar. On the identical time, in Amritsar, Punjab, members of the family of hockey participant Gurjant Singh have been noticed celebrating the victory of Workforce India’s fit in opposition to Germany.Additionally Learn – Video: Pleased with the victory of the hockey crew, PM Modi referred to as Captain Manpreet, Trainer Reid and Piyush, this dialog came about …

Hockey participant Mandeep Singh's circle of relatives in Punjab have a good time after Workforce India received the bronze medal in males's hockey on the Tokyo Olympics in Jalandhar. Mandeep's father Ravinder Singh stated, "India has received a medal after a few years. I'm positive of what India has accomplished these days."

#WATCH | Punjab: Hockey participant Mandeep Singh’s circle of relatives in Jalandhar have a good time after Workforce India clinched #Bronze medal in Males’s Hockey in #TokyoOlympics “India has received medal after a few years. I’m speechless over what India has accomplished these days,” says Mandeep’s father Ravinder Singh %.twitter.com/tQwWHnzfDS – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

On the identical time, in Amritsar, Punjab, members of the family of hockey participant Gurjant Singh have been noticed celebrating the victory of Workforce India's fit in opposition to Germany. India received bronze medal in males's hockey on the #TokyoOlympics. That is India's first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years.

#WATCH | Punjab: Members of the family of hockey participant Gurjant Singh in Amritsar have a good time the victory of Workforce India’s fit in opposition to Germany. India received #Bronze medal in Males’s Hockey in #TokyoOlympics. That is India’s first Olympic medal in hockey after 41 years. %.twitter.com/tgmXaXMVsZ – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Two targets on the Tokyo Olympics noticed India come again strongly from two laps after beating Germany 5-4 in an exciting bronze medal play-off on Thursday to clinch a bronze medal within the Olympics after 41 years. The eight-time Olympic champion and international quantity 3 India have been as soon as trailing 1-3 however controlled to conquer the power and sign up a win in 8 mins, scoring 4 targets.

#WATCH | Members of the family of Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh in Pallikkara, Kerala categorical their pleasure quickly after crew India received #Bronze medal in Males’s Hockey sport at Tokyo #Olympics %.twitter.com/F6YB9TuCtc – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Simranjit Singh (seventeenth and thirty fourth) scored two targets for India whilst Hardik Singh (twenty seventh), Harmanpreet Singh (twenty ninth) and Rupinder Good friend Singh scored one objective every. Global quantity 4 Timur Oruz (2d), Niklas Wellen (twenty fourth), Benedict Furck (twenty fifth) and Lukas Windfeder (forty eighth) scored for Germany. Each the groups have been tied at 3-3 until part time.

The Indian crew now not best received the bronze medal with its efficiency within the match but additionally received the hearts of all. In spite of a crushing 1-7 defeat in the second one crew fit in opposition to Australia, the Indian crew completed 2d after profitable the rest 4 crew fits. The crew misplaced 2-5 within the semi-finals to international champions Belgium regardless of giving a difficult battle within the opening 3 quarters.

Allow us to inform you that the 8-time Olympic champion and international quantity 3 Indian crew used to be at one time trailing 1-3, however controlled to conquer the power and sign up a victory by means of scoring 4 targets in 8 mins. Simranjit Singh (seventeenth and thirty fourth) scored two targets for India whilst Hardik Singh (twenty seventh), Harmanpreet Singh (twenty ninth) and Rupinder Good friend Singh scored one objective every. The Indian crew received an Olympic medal 41 years after profitable the closing of its 8 gold medals on the 1980 Moscow Olympics.