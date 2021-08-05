Tokyo Olympics: President and PM Modi congratulated at the victory of Indian hockey staff, made those tweets

New Delhi: President after Indian males’s hockey staff gained bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics after 41 years (President) Ramnath Kovind (Ram Nath Kovind) and Top Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) of hockey staff (Males’s Hockey Staff) Appreciating the efficiency, he stated that at the moment will all the time stay within the reminiscences of each and every Indian. India gained the medal via defeating Germany 5-4 within the bronze medal play-off fit.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: Hockey staff made ‘Chak De India’ dream come true via profitable bronze medal, see- glimpses of victory

Congratulations to our males’s hockey staff for profitable an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The staff confirmed remarkable talents, resilience & resolution to win. This ancient victory will get started a brand new technology in hockey & will encourage early life to take in: President Ram Nath Kovind %.twitter.com/TneBZte96e – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021



President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Congratulations to our males's hockey staff for profitable a medal within the Olympics after 41 years. This staff displayed superb talent and resolution. This victory will herald a brand new technology of hockey within the nation and can encourage the early life to play and excel in hockey."

Top Minister Modi stated that Indians will all the time take note at the moment. PM Modi tweeted, “Historical. At the present time will all the time be within the reminiscences of each and every Indian. Congratulations to our males’s hockey staff for profitable the bronze medal. With this, he has extremely joyful the entire nation, particularly the early life. India is happy with its hockey staff.”

In every other tweet in Hindi, the Top Minister stated, “Prahilt Bharat! Impressed India! Proud India! The impressive victory of the hockey staff in Tokyo is a proud second for all the nation. That is New India, India stuffed with self belief. Many congratulations and very best needs to the hockey staff once more.”

Shooter Abhinav Bindra, India’s simplest gold medalist within the particular person match of the Olympics, stated, “Emotional second for the entire nation. Proud second. The lengthy wait is over . Congratulations to the Indian males’s hockey staff.”

Sports activities Minister Anurag Thakur stated, “Crores of cheers for India. Finally, the Indian hockey staff did it. Our males’s hockey staff were given its title inscribed within the historical past e-book of the Olympics. over again. We’re happy with you.”

House Minister Amit Shah stated, “Congratulations Staff India. This second is of satisfaction and pleasure for each and every Indian. Our males’s hockey staff has made all the country proud via profitable a bronze medal within the Tokyo Olympics.”

Champion cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped reward on goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who stored a penalty nook with six seconds to spare . Tendulkar tweeted, “Congratulations to each and every member of the Indian Hockey staff on profitable the bronze. thrilling win. The penalty nook stored via Sreejesh within the closing moments used to be wonderful. The entire nation is happy with the staff.”

Odisha Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik, sponsor of the Indian hockey groups, stated, “Congratulations to the Indian staff for this stupendous victory and for buying us Olympic medals after 41 years. This ancient victory in Tokyo will proceed to encourage the avid gamers of the approaching era. Absolute best needs for the longer term. Cheer for India.”