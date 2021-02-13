Tokyo Olympics President Resigned After Sexist Comments

Now-resigned Tokyo 2020 Games President Yoshiro Mori during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan on February 4, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / Pool

The chairman of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Yoshiro Mori, resigned on Friday after his sexist comments that sparked outrage in Japan. and abroad last week, but authorities have not announced the name of his successor.

“My inappropriate statement has caused a lot of chaos … I wish to resign as president starting today,” Mori, 83, said at a Tokyo 2020 executive council meeting called to discuss his comments.

“The important thing is to organize the Games in July, my presence does not have to become an obstacle”Added the former prime minister of Japan (2000-2001).

Last week Mori, known for his verbal gaffes, stated that women talked too long during board meetings, which he considered “annoying”.

He awkwardly excused himself the next day during a press conference, excluding resigning. This produced an avalanche of criticism in Japan and abroad.

Athletes, politicians and sponsors of the Games complained, denouncing practices considered contrary to the equality of the sexes and the values ​​of Olympism.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) ended up judging Mori’s statements this week as “completely inappropriate”, after a first time in which he indicated that the case was closed with the leader’s apologies.

Mori affirmed this Friday that he respects women and that he had invited the seven members to give their opinion (out of 35) of the Tokyo 2020 Board of Directors.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who criticized Mori’s words, paid tribute to him on Friday for “all the work” he had done.

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (CIP) Andrew Parsons thanked him for his services, adding that the recent controversy contributes to a society that “will emphasize diversity and inclusion”.

Mori suggested Thursday that Saburo Kawabuchi, a former Japanese soccer great boss, would succeed him.

But this proposal, made outside of a formal nomination process, has caused surprise in the country because Kawabuchi (84 years old) is older than Mori.

“I don’t think nominating an old man like him is going to convince the public“A source involved in the organization of the Games told the Asahi newspaper this Friday.

Posts hostile to the possible appointment quickly appeared on Japanese social media.

“Nothing has been decided,” Japanese Games Minister Seiko Hashimoto had declared on Mori’s succession on Friday, a few hours before his resignation.

Various media suggest that Hashimoto, a former athlete with seven Olympic appearances and one of two women in government, would be the favorite to replace Mori.

The Mori case is a new thorn in the organization of the Tokyo Games (July 23-August 8), with problems to enthuse after the one-year postponement due to the pandemic, while the global health context continues to be worrying.

According to various surveys, more than 80% of the Japanese want a new postponement or cancellation of the event.

The Tokyo Games were already marked by the resignations of two leading personalities.

Games Minister Yoshitaka Sakurada resigned in April 2019 over remarks deemed derogatory about the inhabitants of areas devastated by the March 2011 tsunami.

He also declared that he was “disappointed”, without showing any more compassion, when the swimmer Rikako Ike, a great Japanese hope, announced that she was suffering from leukemia.

A month before the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Tsunekazu Takeda, officially announced her departure because of her age (71 years at the time). But he was under pressure after he was indicted by the French courts for having bribed members of the IOC in 2013 to support Tokyo’s candidacy..

