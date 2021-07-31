Tokyo Olympics Soccer: Mexico Beats South Korea

Mexico wanted six tries to achieve the semifinals of an Olympic soccer event. Now it may possibly’t keep away.



🎬📺 Unfastened Films and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬

With South Korea’s 6-3 defeat in Yokohama on Saturday, El Tri is again within the ultimate 4 for the second one time in 9 years, with two targets from Henry Martin and two from Sebastián Córdova to fulfill Brazil on Tuesday in Kashima, about 70 miles east of Tokyo, the place an Olympic medal is at stake.

Brazil defeated Egypt 1-0 within the quarterfinals.

Mexico’s handiest different commute to the Olympic semifinals, in 2012, completed at the best rung of the medal tally. However the group was once a lot more dominant on this event, scoring 3 or extra targets in 3 out of 5 suits. And every recreation has spawned a unique megastar.

Tokyo Summer time Olympics

Column One: How Mexico Have shyed away from the Embarrassment of the Olympics by way of Turning into a Racewalking Energy

Mexico is without doubt one of the superpowers of racewalking, a game that grew in recognition in another country’s want to steer clear of embarrassment on the 1968 Summer time Olympics.

On Saturday, Martín and Córdova had been within the highlight.

Martín began Mexico within the twelfth minute after Alexis Vega despatched a cross from the left wing over the target to Luis Romo, who bowed his head and knocked the ball again in entrance. Martin then battled the tight, bodily mark of Korean defender Jeong Tae-wook to nod it.

Lee Dong-gyeong equalized that for South Korea 8 mins later, accepting a cross from Kim Jin-kyu on the best of the field, taking a part step to the precise earlier than converting direction and bending a left-hand shot into the highest proper nook.

Romo restored Mexico’s lead 29 mins into the sport with a left footed shot from the middle of the field following an lend a hand from Vega. Ten mins later, Córdova gave it a two-goal lead by way of changing a penalty after Uriel Antuna was once knocked down within the penalty space.

The group once more traded 3 mins aside early in the second one part, with Lee reducing Mexico’s two-goal lead within the 51st minute when a deficient Mexican play fell at his ft, giving him a left-footed end. facet of the field. Martin pulled that again 3 mins later and headed in an extended loose kick from Córdova for this 3rd target of the event.

However in spite of the large lead, Mexico by no means gave up.

Córdova scored his 2nd target of the sport on a left shot from outdoor the field 63 mins earlier than Diego Lainez set his group’s ultimate rating with an excellent dribbling recreation, spinning thru two defenders earlier than centering a cross for Eduardo Aguirre, who spun and fired a proper footed shot between two Koreans into the again of the web.

A header from Hwang Ui-jo one minute after stoppage time closed the rating.

🎬📺 Unfastened Films and Unfastened TV Presentations! 🎭🎬









