Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi congratulates gold medal winner Krishna Nagar, father mentioned – dream fulfilled

Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Krishna Nagar, Gold Medal, Rajasthan, PM Modi: The rustic’s President Ram Nath Kovind and High Minister Narendra Modi have congratulated Krishna Nagar for profitable the gold medal within the Tokyo Paralympics. Krishna Nagar on Sunday clinched India’s 2d gold medal within the Tokyo Paralympics badminton tournament by way of defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Guy Kai in an exciting three-game ultimate within the males’s singles SH6 elegance. On the identical time, there may be an environment of party within the circle of relatives of Nagar in Jaipur. President Ram Nath Kovind and High Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and congratulated Indian participant Krishna Nagar on profitable gold medal in badminton males’s singles SH6 at Tokyo Paralympics. On the identical time, Krishna Nagar’s father Sunil Nagar mentioned in Jaipur, “He has executed what we used to dream of. It is a glad second for me.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi congratulates Noida DM on profitable silver, circle of relatives party

Nagar’s fulfillment introduced a grin on each Indian’s face: Modi

The PM mentioned on Sunday that his fulfillment has introduced a grin at the face of each Indian. PM Modi tweeted, “Satisfied to peer our badminton gamers excelling within the Tokyo Paralympics. The stupendous fulfillment of Krishna Nagar has introduced a grin at the face of each Indian. Congratulations to him for profitable the gold medal. Wishing him the perfect for the long run.” Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Krishna Nagar hoists the tricolor in Tokyo, gained ‘gold’ in badminton

I wish to commit the medal to my oldsters and circle of relatives: Nagar

Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Krishna Nagar mentioned, I think superb after profitable the gold medal. I’m fortunate that I introduced gold medal for the rustic. I wish to commit my medal to my oldsters and different members of the family who supported me to get right here.

CM Ashok Gehlot mentioned – Nice fulfillment…we’re very proud

Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted and congratulated Indian participant Krishna Nagar on profitable gold medal in badminton males’s singles SH6 at Tokyo Paralympics.

CM Gehlot tweeted, “Nice information from the Tokyo Paralympics that Krishna Nagar, a Para-Badminton participant from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has gained the gold medal within the Males’s Para Badminton SH6 tournament! A good looking fulfillment for which we’re very proud! Many congratulations to them for his or her stupendous luck.

Krishna Nagar’s father mentioned – we have now executed what we used to dream of

Sunil Nagar, father of Krishna Nagar, who gained gold medal in badminton at Tokyo Paralympics, mentioned in Jaipur, “He has executed what we used to dream of. It is a glad second for me. The entire nation is happy with him. We had each hope that he would win the gold medal.”

The trainer mentioned – a large present for me

On profitable the gold medal of Krishna Nagar in Tokyo Paralympics, his trainer Yadvendra mentioned, “This is a massive present for me, I wish to thank the Leader Minister of Rajasthan and the Sports activities Minister of the state, who inspired the gamers once in a while.” The entire nation is happy with Krishna Nagar.

Krishna Nagar gained the gold medal in males’s singles SH elegance

Krishna Nagar on Sunday clinched India’s 2d gold medal within the Tokyo Paralympics badminton tournament by way of defeating Hong Kong’s Chu Guy Kai in an exciting three-game ultimate within the males’s singles SH6 elegance. The 22-year-old Nagar of Jaipur defeated his opponent 21-17 16-21 21-17. On this manner, this 2d seeded participant joins compatriot Pramod Bhagat within the record of profitable gold medals in badminton. Bhagat had gained his first gold medal within the SL3 elegance on Saturday. That is India’s 5th gold medal in Paralympic Video games. Previous, Suhas Yathiraj had gained a silver medal within the SL4 elegance on Sunday.