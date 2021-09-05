Tokyo Paralympics 2020: PM Modi congratulates Noida DM on profitable silver, circle of relatives party

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: High Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated IAS officer and Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj on profitable the silver medal within the Paralympic Video games. On the identical time, there’s an environment of party within the circle of relatives of silver winner Suhas L. President Ram Nath Kovind has additionally congratulated Suhas LY.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: DM Suhas Yathiraj gave ‘Silver Medal’ to India, PM Modi wrote – Glorious confluence of carrier and sports activities…

PM Modi wrote within the tweet, “An attractive amalgamation of carrier and sports activities. Suhas Yathiraj made the entire country satisfied together with his ordinary recreation. Congratulations to him on profitable silver medal in badminton. Absolute best needs to them for long term competitions. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Krishna Nagar hoists the tricolor in Tokyo, gained ‘gold’ in badminton

The President has additionally tweeted and congratulated him. President Ram Nath Kovind and High Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and congratulated Indian participant Krishna Nagar on profitable gold medal in badminton males’s singles SH6 at Tokyo Paralympics. Additionally Learn – Bailable warrant issued in opposition to world shooter Vartika Singh, case of tarnishing the picture of Minister Smriti Irani

President Ram Nath Kovind says “historical efficiency” via para-badminton participant Krishna Nagar “Satisfied to look our Badminton gamers excel on the #TokyoParalympics,” says PM Narendra Modi India has gained 19 medals at Paralympic Video games 2020 to this point %.twitter.com/8JWDkA9mY9 – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

PM referred to as someday again

Noida DM and Para-Badminton participant Suhas L Yathiraj stated, “I’m more than pleased that I gained a silver medal for India on the Paralympic Video games in Tokyo. Now not way back, PM Modi referred to as me to congratulate and congratulate the countrymen.

#WATCH PM Modi speaks to Silver medal winner, para-badminton participant and Noida DM, Suhas LY and congratulates him. Suhas remembers PM’s phrases earlier than the athletes left for Tokyo, the place PM stated to concentrate on their recreation as an alternative of the effects %.twitter.com/icPiiDIciE – ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Yathiraj thank you the countrymen

Paralympic rajak winner Suhas L. Yathiraj stated, “I thank the countrymen, I’m more than pleased that I were given the chance to win a silver medal for the rustic. With this I’m additionally unhappy, as a result of it might had been higher if I introduced a gold medal for the rustic, however I’ve reached this a ways, I think superb.

Mom Jayashree stated – used to be energetic in sports activities since formative years and in addition superb in research

On Suhas L.Yathiraj profitable the silver medal, his mom Jayashree in Noida stated, “I’m happy with my son, he has completed nice good fortune. I loved his fit. He used to be energetic in sports activities since formative years and used to be additionally good in research. India is happy with him.”

I’m happy with my son, he has completed nice good fortune. I loved his fit. He used to be energetic in sports activities since formative years and used to be additionally good in research. India is happy with him: his mom Jayashree on Suhas L.Yathiraj profitable silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics, Noida, Uttar Pradesh %.twitter.com/epf8SO5o58 – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) September 5, 2021

Leader Minister Yogi additionally congratulated

Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, Noida DM Suhas L. I congratulate Yathiraj for profitable a silver medal in Paralympics. I’m satisfied that aside from discharging his administrative tasks successfully, he has additionally completed nice good fortune in Paralympics.

It used to be a rather well performed fit. I’m very happy with him. It’s the pinnacle of laborious paintings of the final six years: Ritu Suhas, spouse of Suhas L Yathiraj and ADM Ghaziabad Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj has bagged a silver medal in Badminton Males’s Singles SL4 at #TokyoParalympics %.twitter.com/wv6FQYUyXG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021

Ignored gold in a fit that lasted 62 mins

Yathiraj misplaced to best seed Lucas Mazur of France within the ultimate of the lads’s singles SL4 elegance badminton tournament on the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday to finish his marketing campaign with a silver medal. Noida District Justice of the Peace Yathiraj, 38, misplaced to two-time global champion Mazur 21-15 17-21 15-21 in a 62-minute ultimate. There’s a dysfunction within the ankles of Yathiraj of Karnataka.