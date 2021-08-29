Tokyo Paralympics: CM Rupani congratulates Bhavina, Gujarat executive will give Rs 3 crore

Gujarat Leader Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavina Patel, who received a silver medal within the girls’s singles desk tennis match on the Tokyo Paralympics. Gujarat CM Rupani has introduced a grant of Rs 3 crore to Para Bhavina Patel underneath the ‘Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana’ for profitable a silver medal within the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhavina is a resident of Sundhiya village of Vadnagar in Mehsana district in Gujarat.Additionally Learn – Paralympic Video games: Bhavina’s circle of relatives and villagers celebrated by means of garba on profitable the silver medal

Bhavina Ben Patel misplaced to Zhou Ying of China within the girls’s singles ultimate of the Desk Tennis Magnificence 4 match of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. He used to be defeated by means of Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in a instantly fit. On the other hand, regardless of this, she controlled to get India its first medal on the Tokyo Paralympic Video games. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Surprise to India in javelin throw, now not a unmarried try by means of Ranjeet Bhati within the ultimate

Later, the Top Minister spoke to Bhavina over telephone and congratulated her on profitable the silver medal. Consistent with officers of the Top Minister’s Administrative center, Modi instructed Bhavina that she had created historical past. He additionally prolonged best possible needs to the silver medalist for the long run. The Top Minister instructed Bhavina that he used to seek advice from Sundhia continuously. He additionally requested Bhavina which participants of her circle of relatives lately are living within the village. In reaction, Bhavina instructed that her folks are living in Sundhia. Allow us to let you know that the Top Minister could also be a resident of Vadnagar. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Rakesh Kumar reaches pre-quarterfinals, Shyam Sundar Swami knocked out

Members of the family and pals carried out the normal ‘Garba’ dance in her local village Sundhia in Gujarat’s Mehsana district after Para desk tennis participant Bhavina Ben Patel received a ancient silver medal within the ultimate of the ladies’s singles Magnificence 4 match of the Paralympic Video games in Tokyo on Sunday. Celebrated by means of lighting fixtures firecrackers and smearing gulal on every different

Villagers celebrated Bhavinben’s ancient silver medal by means of taking part in ‘Garba’

Bhavinaben misplaced 0-3 to global primary Zhou Ying of China within the ultimate, however she controlled to grow to be the second one Indian lady participant to win a medal on the Paralympic Video games. Thirty-four-year-old Bhavinaben misplaced 7-11 5-11 6-11 to two-time Paralympic gold medalist Zhou in 19 mins.

Father Hasmukh Patel mentioned – He’s ‘divine’ for us

Bhavinaben’s father Hasmukh Patel instructed journalists after his victory, “He is also a disabled particular person however we have now by no means observed him like this. For us he’s ‘divine’. We’re extraordinarily satisfied that he received a silver medal for the rustic.”

father runs a grocery retailer within the village

Hasmukh runs a small grocery store within the village. A big display screen used to be put in in Bhavinaben’s local village to look at the are living telecast of his fit from Tokyo. Other people had amassed since morning to look at the fit.

Misplaced within the ultimate of the primary Paralympic, however a party like gold after completing 2nd

Bhavinaben will have needed to face defeat within the ultimate of her first Paralympic, however regardless of this, other people celebrated fiercely. With the tip of the fit, other people began dancing, lighting fixtures firecrackers and throwing gulal at every different. One in all his kin mentioned, “As you’ll see we have now been taking part in Garba since morning after Bhavina received the silver medal. We’re making all arrangements for his grand welcome.” He mentioned that he’s more than happy at the success of Bhavinaben and he’s feeling happy with his victory.