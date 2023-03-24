 Tokyo Revengers Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

Tokyo Revengers is a stylish anime show that is known for its mix of action, drama, as well as supernatural elements. Since the first season came out in 2021, the show has been a favorite among fans. Fans are going crazy over the second season, and they can’t wait to find out if the show will be back for a third season… So far, here’s what we know…

Since everyone is interested in time, a lot of fiction has been made about it. People always have wanted to know whether we could go back in time or further in time. Time is the main idea behind the popular cartoon Doraemon. H.G. Wells’s well-known book The Time Machine is also about a person who goes back in time.

The idea of going back in time has always been interesting and mysterious. A lot of research has been done on this subject. Scientists are trying very hard to find out if it is possible to travel back in time. In the middle of all these things about time, a new manga and an anime have come out that are all about time. This is the Tokyo Revengers anime. This anime/manga has taken over the otaku world, so you must have got to hear about it.

Tokyo Revengers Story

In the plot of Tokyo Revengers, the main character goes back in time. His creator gave him the ability to go back in time. Scientists all over the world are very interested in this ability.

Takemichi Hanagaki has been given the ability to go back in time and stop the tragic deaths of the people he loves. What he does in the past should affect what he does now and in the future. He has the ability to make up for all the bad things he has done previously so that his present and future are better. Even though he has been offered this authority, one false move can decimate everything and wipe out all of his hard work. If he does something wrong, he will have to pay a lot because starting to play with time is a big part of it.

As the story goes on, there are more and more connections to gangs. There are fights between people in the gang and people in other gangs. Takemichi is entangled in everything, and he works hard to make sure everything is in the right place. Slowly, the puzzle pieces are put together to make the big story, in which people fight to save those they love.

Tokyo Revengers season 3 cast

The cast for season 3 of Tokyo Revengers will depend a lot on what happens at the end of season 2, which continues to be airing as this is being written.

Tokyo Revengers gave the cast some new faces and voices that could be around for season 3’s events. They include Junya Enoki as Inui Seisyu, Natsuki Hanaeas as Kokonoi Hajime, and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hakkai Shiba, with Masaya Fukunishi also replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice behind Draken.

Yuuki Shin, Azumi Waki, Ryota Osaka, and Yuu Hayashi are likely to come back, too, as long as their characters survive the new season.

What Can We Expect from Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers?

The Black Dragon/Christmas Showdown arc from the manga will be covered in season 2, so it looks like season 3 of Tokyo Revengers will concentrate on the Tenjiku arc and possibly the final arc as well, depending on whether or not the show is renewed and how well it does. So far, that’s all we understand about the next season of this popular anime. Watch this space to learn more about it. Read the plot summary below…

Hanagaki Takemichi has an unhappy life until the day he dies. When he wakes up 12 years in the past, he thinks about what will happen to his friends and tries to stop something bad from happening. Who Will Be in Season 3 of The Voice’s Tokyo Revengers?

Release date speculation: Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Officially, we don’t know when season 3 of Tokyo Revengers will come out. But the time between the previous two seasons gives a good idea of when it might be canceled. The first season of Tokyo Revenger came out at the end of 2021. But the second season began in early 2023. When the first two seasons came out, there was only a year between them. If that pattern continues, the third season should come out around the middle of 2024.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Rating

The second season of Tokyo Revengers was a big hit with viewers, getting 8.0 out of 10 stars on IMDb and a 7.88 score on Myanimelist. Critics have said that the show has a unique idea and tells stories in a good way. People say that the animation style is both fashionable and unique, that the characters are well-made, and that the music fits well.

How many volumes of Tokyo Revengers are there?

As of January 2023, 31 volumes of the Tokyo Revengers manga have been published in Japan. Shinpei Funatsu wrote and drew a spin-off manga called Tdai Revengers, which is a parody.

Koichi Hatsumi is in charge of the anime version of the manga, which is based on the manga. The anime was made by a company called Liden Films. Crunchyroll has licensed season 1 of the anime, and Muse Communication and Disney Platform Distribution have licensed season 2. Altogether, there are 29 episodes of the anime.

How to watch Tokyo Revengers season 3

Tokyo Revengers season 2 came out internationally on Disney Plus, and you can expect Tokyo Revengers season 2 to come out the same way. You can still watch the first season of Tokyo Revengers on Crunchyroll.

Is there a trailer for Season 3 of Tokyo Revengers?

No, we haven’t heard anything about a renewal yet. Let’s hope that comes soon…